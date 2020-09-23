Riga vs Celtic preview

Team news and ways to follow Riga vs Celtic on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Odsonne Edouard is back in contention to face Riga but Christopher Jullien will again be absent as Celtic kick off their Europa League campaign in Latvia on Thursday night.

Edouard was left out of Neil Lennon's team for Saturday's 3-2 win over Livingston, with the boss insisting that was purely down to tiredness on the back of the Frenchman's hectic early-season schedule.

But his compatriot Jullien has remained in Glasgow to get treatment on a back injury and will miss the game alongside winger Mikey Johnston, who is still out after calf surgery.

Lennon: Ajer 'focused' on Riga

0:32 Neil Lennon says the club have had no concrete offers for Kristoffer Ajer insists they do not want to sell the defender

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has said defender Kristoffer Ajer is in the right frame of mind to start Thursday's game in Latvia, despite reports of AC Milan tabling a bid for the centre-back.

Lennon said: "He is very focused. He will start tomorrow and he's looking forward to the game. You can't control speculation. As always, there's been no concrete offers or concrete confirmation of anything and we don't want to sell him.

"He's in a good place mentally. I spoke to him on it yesterday and I'm there to support him.

"It can sometimes be a very distracting situation that he finds himself in but he's getting all the support he can from myself and the backroom staff and obviously his team-mates."