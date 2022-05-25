Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Roma 1

  • N Zaniolo (32nd minute)

Feyenoord 0

    Roma 1-0 Feyenoord: Jose Mourinho wins fifth European title by landing Europa Conference League

    Match report from the inaugural Europa Conference League final as Jose Mourinho wins his fifth major European title; Nicolo Zaniolo's first-half goal the difference; Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham part of Roma team

    Wednesday 25 May 2022 22:42, UK

    Roma are the first Italian side to win a major European competition since Inter Milan in 2010
    Image: Roma are the first Italian side to win a major European competition since Inter Milan in 2010

    Roma became the first winners of the Europa Conference League after beating Feyenoord 1-0 and ensuring Jose Mourinho remains unbeaten in major European finals.

    Mourinho had his fingerprints all over the Roma performance as his side defended heroically for large parts and got their winning goal with their first shot on goal when Nicolo Zaniolo skilfully prodded home after 32 minutes.

    Roma, whose only previous continental title was the old Fairs Cup in 1961, held off a spirited comeback from their Dutch opponents, who were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half. They ensured that Mourinho became the first manager to win a European trophy with four different clubs and took his overall tally to five major European trophies.

    The Dutch side, who last won the UEFA Cup in 2002, dominated the early possession but failed to create any meaningful chances and were punished when Zaniolo chested down a cross from Roger Ibanez and put his side in front.

    Player ratings

    Roma: Rui Patricio (8), Mancini (7), Smalling (9), Ibanez (8), Karsdorp (7), Cristante (7), Mkhitaryan (6), Pellegrini (7), Zalewski (7), Zaniolo (8), Abraham (8)

    Subs: Oliveira (7), Spinazzola (7), Viña (6)

    Feyenoord: Bijlow (6), Geertruida (6), Trauner (5), Senes (6), Malacia (6), Aursnes (6), Orkun Kökçü (7), Til (6), Nelson (6), Dessers (5), Sinisterra (6)

    Subs: Linssen (6), Toornstra (6), Pedersen (7)

    Man of the match: Chris Smalling

    Feyenoord ended the half with their first real chances from Orkun Kokcu and Cyriel Dessers but it was routine work for former Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

    Feyenoord maintained their momentum at the start of the second half and almost levelled when Roma defender Gianluca Mancini deflected a short corner onto his own post before Rui Patricio saved well.

    Jose Mourinho maintained his 100 per cent record in major European finals
    Image: Jose Mourinho maintained his 100 per cent record in major European finals

    Patricio also did well to tip a drive from Lutsharel Geertruida onto the post before a potentially pivotal moment after 54 minutes, when Tammy Abraham appeared to be fouled by last man Marcos Senesi as he looked to burst clear, only for the referee to take no action.

    The impressive Smalling blocked a drive from Kokcu on the edge of the box then was in the right place again to stop a drive from Dessers as the minutes ticked by.

    Roma&#39;s Tammy Abraham, left, challenges for the ball with Feyenoord&#39;s Marcos Senesi
    Image: Roma's Tammy Abraham, left, challenges for the ball with Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi

    Lorenzo Pellegrini almost made it two for Roma before Feyenoord spurned a golden opportunity to level in injury time when Bryan Linssen missed a sitter from close range.

    As the whistle blew in Tirana, Mourinho celebrated by raising five fingers to the sky in homage to his European conquests.

    Man of the match: Chris Smalling

    Look away now Manchester United fans. It just shows you what can be achieved when players are removed from the pressure cooker at Old Trafford which has an unfortunate ability to suffocate a player of late.

    Roma players celebrate their Europa Conference League triumph
    Image: Roma players celebrate their Europa Conference League triumph

    Of course, Smalling left Manchester permanently in 2020 so perhaps that is a little dramatic, but this performance from Smalling was more than good enough to be a starter in the Manchester United back four of this season. Smalling played like someone completely at home and happy with his football in Italy where he has relished the lifestyle. Cyriel Dessers - Feyenoord's jewel in their crowd - hardly had a kick up against the 32-year-old who made three fantastic blocks in the second half when Roma were asked to defend their box at regular intervals.

    He told BT Sport: "We knew how much it was going to mean for everyone at Roma. Everyone fought until the end. We dropped a bit deeper than we wanted to and everyone was fighting. Even when I first came to the club it was a long time since Roma had won a trophy. We knew how much it was going to mean to win something."

    Opta stats: More Mourinho magic

    • Mourinho is the second manager to win five major European titles after Giovanni Trapattoni, with the Portuguese now winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, the UEFA Champions League twice and also the UEFA Cup/Europa League twice.
    • Teams coached by Mourinho have now gone 423 minutes since last conceding in a major European final, with Henrik Larsson the last the player to score against one of his sides in such a match (57th minute for Celtic in the UEFA Cup against Porto in 2003). Mourinho-led sides have kept four consecutive clean sheets since.
    • Courtesy of Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham, Roma became the first non-British side to start a major European final with two Englishmen in their starting XI. With Reiss Nelson also starting for Feyenoord, this game featured three of the 11 instances of an Englishman starting a major European final for a non-British team.
