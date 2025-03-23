Scotland 0-3 Greece (agg 1-3): Steve Clarke's side relegated to Nations League B with Hampden Park defeat

A lacklustre Scotland fell to a 3-0 defeat to Greece at Hampden Park to confirm their relegation to Nations League B.

Steve Clarke's side took a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their play-off but, after early chances from Scott McTominay, the visitors took the lead when Giannis Konstantelias swept home a low corner.

The Tartan Army fell quiet as Konstantinos Karetsas became the youngest player to score a competitive goal for Greece as they moved ahead on aggregate.

The visitors put the tie out of reach just 15 seconds after half-time - a poor pass from Ryan Christie saw Konstantelias pounce and set up Christos Tzolis to make it 3-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Although the result doesn't change Scotland's qualifying campaign for next summer's World Cup, Clarke was looking for his players to "lay down a marker" ahead of meeting Greece again in October.

Scotland stumble as they pay tribute to one of the greats

Sir Alex Ferguson made a pre-match appearance, holding up a number 10 shirt in tribute to Denis Law before a minute's applause for Scotland's joint-record goalscorer in the first home international since his death.

The hosts started on the front foot.

Scotland were screaming for a penalty just four minutes in after Che Adams went down under Ntinos Mavrapanos' challenge, but nothing was given.

Moments later McTominay was denied by Kostas Tzolakis with Andy Robertson sending the rebound wide.

Looking determined to add to his goal from the first leg, McTominay then saw an effort deflected into the side netting as Scotland dominated the early stages.

Greece silenced the Hampden crowd with the opener to level the tie.

Giannis Konstantelias swept home from a dangerous low cross into the Scotland box to give the visitors a first-half lead at Hampden.

It was their first shot of the game and it gave them confidence as they posed more of an attacking threat and they doubled their lead in the 42nd minute after the Scotland midfield again failed to track Konstantelias.

Robertson ran into the middle of the box to close the midfielder down after he collected a pass from the left wing, but that just left Karetsas unmarked.

Konstantelias teed up the teenager, who curled the ball first time into the top corner.

He then produced another assist 15 seconds after half-time, collecting a loose pass from Christie and setting up Tzolis to finish.

Boos rang out from the home fans after Scotland were stretched again and Karetsas curled beyond the top corner.

The home fans were audibly unconvinced by Clarke's first attempt to change the game in the 55th minute, notably the decision to take off Billy Gilmour. McLean and Adams also went off as Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson joined the midfield and striker George Hirst made his Hampden debut.

There was little evidence of a cutting edge for Scotland. Hirst headed off target from two difficult chances and the scoreline could have been worse.

John Souttar's goal-line clearance from Vangelis Pavlidis saved Grant Hanley's blushes after the defender's slip and Tzolis blazed over on the break in the closing minutes.

Clarke: Greece laid down a marker

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke:

"Obviously disappointing. We didn't play how we can play and the best team on the night won.

"We didn't have enough energy in the team, Greece had more energy and were a bit sharper. So the best team won on the night.

"We wanted to lay down a marker, we have got the opposite. I think Greece came here and laid down a marker so we know what to expect when they come back in October. We will be ready.

"I am sure they will be [hurting].

"To finish such a positive Nations League campaign on such a low note with such a poor performance is something that will hurt the players.

"We will go away, we have got plenty of time to stew on it before our next competitive game. We have got two friendlies in June and we have to address one or two things and try to be better going forward."

McGinn: Embarrassing

Scotland midfielder John McGinn speaking to BBC Scotland:

"We started pretty well first 10 minutes, had a couple of chances but we just let ourselves down with the first goal we conceded.

"We've got to reflect now. We've got two friendlies in the summer to prepare for the World Cup (qualifiers) but obviously extremely disappointing to go into division B. It's an embarrassing night for us. I think everyone is flat after it. You can feel that in the stadium and we have let ourselves down.

"We've had plenty of praise over the last few months and after a disappointing summer, we got back together and managed to get ourselves in a play-off, but tonight we let ourselves down and paid the price.

"Tonight I think Greece deserved to win and that will maybe give us a kick up the backside for the World Cup qualifiers because we know they are no mugs. We obviously played very well the other night to get a result, but tonight shows we need to be much, much better if we want to get to a World Cup."

