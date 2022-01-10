77' Substitution, Senegal. Pape Gueye replaces Boulaye Dia.

76' Attempt blocked. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

75' Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

75' Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

75' Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.

74' Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

74' Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

73' Offside, Zimbabwe. Onismor Bhasera tries a through ball, but Tinotenda Kadewere is caught offside.

71' Substitution, Zimbabwe. Thabani Kamusoko replaces Kundai Benyu because of an injury.

69' Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross following a set piece situation.

68' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

68' Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

67' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Bruce Kangwa.

66' Hand ball by Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe).

64' Substitution, Senegal. Habib Diallo replaces Keita Baldé.

59' Attempt saved. Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kundai Benyu.

58' Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

56' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

56' Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

55' Offside, Zimbabwe. Kundai Benyu tries a through ball, but Bruce Kangwa is caught offside.

53' Attempt blocked. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tinotenda Kadewere.

52' Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

50' Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

50' Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

48' Attempt missed. Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross following a corner.

48' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Onismor Bhasera.

46' Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

46' Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

Second Half begins Senegal 0, Zimbabwe 0.

45' Substitution, Zimbabwe. Tinotenda Kadewere replaces Prince Dube.

45'+1' First Half ends, Senegal 0, Zimbabwe 0.

45'+1' Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Keita Baldé following a corner.

45' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Gerald Takwara.

44' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

44' Attempt missed. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teenage Hadebe.

42' Attempt saved. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

40' Attempt saved. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

39' Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal).

39' Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.

37' Attempt blocked. Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

32' Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

31' Keita Baldé (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

30' Hand ball by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

30' Attempt blocked. Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Madzongwe.

30' Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

29' Foul by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

29' Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Teenage Hadebe.

26' Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

24' Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fodé Ballo-Touré.

23' Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

22' Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

21' Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

20' Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

19' Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

15' Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

15' Offside, Zimbabwe. Bruce Kangwa tries a through ball, but Prince Dube is caught offside.

14' Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

14' Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Attempt missed. Keita Baldé (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

7' Attempt missed. Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Knowledge Musona following a fast break.

4' Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

1' Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

First Half begins.