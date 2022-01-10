Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Senegal vs Zimbabwe. Africa Cup of Nations Group B.

Kouekong Stadium.

Senegal 0

    Zimbabwe 0

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Senegal. Pape Gueye replaces Boulaye Dia.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      corner icon

      Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Ibrahima Mbaye.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      offside icon

      Offside, Zimbabwe. Onismor Bhasera tries a through ball, but Tinotenda Kadewere is caught offside.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Zimbabwe. Thabani Kamusoko replaces Kundai Benyu because of an injury.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

      corner icon

      Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Bruce Kangwa.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe).

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Senegal. Habib Diallo replaces Keita Baldé.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kundai Benyu.

      free_kick_won icon

      Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

      offside icon

      Offside, Zimbabwe. Kundai Benyu tries a through ball, but Bruce Kangwa is caught offside.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tinotenda Kadewere.

      yellow_card icon

      Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Tinotenda Kadewere (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Onismor Bhasera.

      free_kick_won icon

      Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

      start icon

      Second Half begins Senegal 0, Zimbabwe 0.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Zimbabwe. Tinotenda Kadewere replaces Prince Dube.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Senegal 0, Zimbabwe 0.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Keita Baldé following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Gerald Takwara.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Bruce Kangwa (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teenage Hadebe.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      corner icon

      Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Pape Abou Cissé.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

      yellow_card icon

      Keita Baldé (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelvin Madzongwe.

      corner icon

      Corner, Zimbabwe. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Keita Baldé (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Teenage Hadebe.

      free_kick_won icon

      Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fodé Ballo-Touré.

      free_kick_won icon

      Pape Abou Cissé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ishmael Wadi (Zimbabwe).

      free_kick_won icon

      Keita Baldé (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Zimbabwe).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Knowledge Musona (Zimbabwe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Fodé Ballo-Touré (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

      free_kick_won icon

      Bouna Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Onismor Bhasera (Zimbabwe).

      offside icon

      Offside, Zimbabwe. Bruce Kangwa tries a through ball, but Prince Dube is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal).

      free_kick_won icon

      Kundai Benyu (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Keita Baldé (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Prince Dube (Zimbabwe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Knowledge Musona following a fast break.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.