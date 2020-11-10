Serbia vs Scotland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and analysis ahead of Serbia vs Scotland in the European Qualifying play-off final on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Scotland dramatically booked their place in the European Qualifying play-off final last month, winning 5-3 on penalties - their first ever shootout - against familiar foes Israel after a goalless draw. It set up a trip to Belgrade to face Serbia, who were 2-1 winners against Norway in their semi-final.

Scotland have not featured at a major international tournament for over 20 years, last competing at the 1998 World Cup in France. Their last European Championships was in 1996, where the Netherlands progressed from Group A based on goals scored.

4:27 Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off match between Scotland and Israel

Interestingly, if Scotland make it to Euro 2020, they will once again be placed into a group with England, who they also faced at the same stage in their last Euros when England were tournament hosts.

Victory on Thursday would complete the turnaround under Steve Clarke, with Scotland reeling from a 3-0 loss to lowly Kazakhstan in their opening European Qualifier when he was appointed in May 2019. Although he could not quite secure an automatic spot, Scotland had already secured a play-off place thanks to a solid Nations League campaign.

Download the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Scotland and Serbia last met during qualification for the 2014 World Cup and the Tartan Army were winless in both fixtures. They drew 0-0 at home before losing 2-0 away and Serbia could become just the second side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first three games against Scotland after Japan.

Team news

3:23 Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says it's a blow to lose Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia, but believes they have sufficient cover

Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley will both miss out for Scotland after they sustained hamstring problems. Hanley - who has 30 caps for his country - had been called up to the squad for the first time in more than two years, while Fraser was looking to add to his 14 international appearances.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has also returned to the Scotland fold and with Fraser absent, could be given his chance to earn his first cap since September 2018. However, Clarke has hinted that Griffiths would be used from the bench.

The Scotland manager said: "Leigh being Leigh, we all know his qualities in and around the 18-yard box. But he hasn't started many games for Celtic recently and it might be a big ask for him to start in a game of this magnitude."

Serbia have been boosted by the news that Lazio's players have been given permission to go on international duty. It means key man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be available to face Clarke's side after some uncertainty over regional Covid-19 travelling restrictions in Italy for players in Serie A.

How to follow

Sky Sports announced last week that both Scotland and Northern Ireland's play-off games will be free-to-air for UK customers on what is sure to be a dramatic night of football.

Serbia vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm and free-to-air on Sky Pick; kick-off at 7.45pm.

You can also follow all the latest in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including build-up, match commentary and the latest analysis. Plus, watch in-game goals and free match highlights shortly after full-time.

Clarke: Qualification always the dream

0:50 Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it would be a dream to qualify for the European Championships and he looks back on his career with disappointment because he never played for his country at a major tournament

Scotland manager Steve Clarke told Sky Sports News:

"It's always been the dream. Even in the years we failed to qualify, that dream is always there. When you start every campaign, you think 'right, this is going to be the one'.

"The team at various times has been close to qualification, but has never managed to get it over the line and this squad is close again and this time, we hope we can get it over the line.

If Scotland win... If Scotland beat Serbia, they will be Path C winners and go into Euro 2020 Group D with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

"I had a good football career, I managed to win a good few trophies at the end of it, I played a lot of good matches at the highest level in both Scotland and England, but ultimately, you're always left with that little bit of disappointment that as a player, I didn't manage to play in a major tournament and for these lads, it's the same.

"It's not to think about there being another chance in two years time because maybe there won't be."

3:20 Ally McCoist thinks the underdog factor can work in Scotland's favour ahead of Thursday's clash away to Serbia - a game he's calling the biggest in 20 years.

Sky Sports pundit Ally McCoist told Sky Sports News:

"Without doubt, it's the biggest game in over 20 years. And I'm pleased punters can watch it and get behind the team. I'm so pleased for everybody. Fingers crossed we can get a result.

"I'd have bitten your hand off for an opportunity like this. There was a period where it looked like we wouldn't get this chance and now we've got it. It's great news.

"We're second favourites but I've been Scottish for long enough to know that being the underdog suits us.

"The team is looking a lot better with some solidarity about them. Lyndon Dykes has given us a focal point. I'm the eternal Scottish optimist. I'm very hopeful although I do appreciate it's a very big task ahead."

Boyd: Scotland can gatecrash Euro 2020

2:42 Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says he is confident Scotland will beat Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday to qualify for next year's European Championships

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News:

"It's a massive opportunity for Scotland and I'm sure the boys will give their all. We've not been at a major tournament since 1998, so it's a fantastic opportunity to get there. I wish them all the best, and I'm confident.

"A lot of people have criticised the way Clarke has set his team up but we've found a way to get victories. We're not free-flowing, and we're not going to open teams up with eight or nine chances a game. What we can do is create one or two good ones and hope that we take them. We look solid defensively and we're going to need that from the front if we're going to stop Serbia.

"It will be a difficult game, but I do fancy us to gate-crash Euro 2020 and get through the back door."

1:19 Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish is expecting a tough match in Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off against Serbia

Opta stats

0:50 Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes says they need to go into their Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia with confidence and need to 'get the job done' on Thursday night

Since losing four consecutive games between June and October 2019, Scotland have enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten run (W6 D2) - they last went longer without defeat in all competitions in September 1976, under Willie Ormond (a run of nine).

Serbia have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions (D2 L3), beating Norway 2-1 in October, courtesy of a brace from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the previous round of European Championship qualifying.

Victory would see Scotland qualify for the European Championship finals for just a third time (previously in 1992 & 1996), whilst Serbia are aiming to reach the finals of the competition for the first time as an independent nation.

0:34 Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr says the weight of the country is on counterpart Steve Clarke's shoulders but he will not be distracted for Thursday's winner-takes-all play-off in Serbia