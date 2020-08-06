Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sevilla vs Roma. Europa League Round of 16.

Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena.

Sevilla 2

  • S Reguilón Rodriguez (21st minute)
  • Y En-Nesyri (44th minute)

Roma 0

  • G Mancini (sent off 100th minute)

Europa League: Sevilla beat Roma to cruise into quarter-finals

Everton and Chelsea target Sergio Reguilon on the scoresheet for Sevilla

Thursday 6 August 2020 21:21, UK

Sergio Reguilon was on target during Sevilla&#39;s 2-0 win over Roma
Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first-half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win to send them into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Sevilla's win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Germany, after the first leg was called off at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, earned them a meeting with Olympiakos or Wolves on Tuesday.

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui's side went ahead when Reguilon flew past Bruno Perez and scored with an angled shot which squeezed between goalkeeper Pau Lopez's legs.

Roma, who finished fifth in Serie A after winning seven of their last eight games, appeared to be coming back into the match when Sevilla struck again.

Roma&#39;s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were ended by Sevilla
The La Liga side broke up a Roma attack, Lucas Ocampos was set free down the right and pulled the ball back for En-Nesyri to turn into an empty net shortly before half-time. Roma had Gianluca Mancini sent off in stoppage time.

The last eight will be played in four German cities as part of the mini-tournament, with the final on August 21 in Cologne.

Bayer Leverkusen joined them by beating Rangers 1-0 at home to complete a 4-1 aggregate win in a tie played over two legs.

Moussa Diaby struck the winner in the 51st minute, controlling Charles Aranguiz's through ball before thumping his shot into the roof of the net. The Bundesliga side will meet Inter Milan on Monday.

