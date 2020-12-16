Sheffield United vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Thursday evening (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Sheffield United will monitor Oli McBurnie in the run-up to kick-off.

The striker injured his shoulder in Sunday's defeat to Southampton but the likes of Lys Mousset - who scored in this fixture last season - Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick could all step in.

Kean Bryan remains sidelined and Chris Wilder must consider whether to retain Phil Jagielka on the left side of defence or turn back to one of Ethan Ampadu, Jack Robinson or Enda Stevens.

Image: Oli McBurnie hurt his shoulder at St Mary's

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not expecting Edinson Cavani to be fit for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Solskjaer's side, who face six games in 16 days, told his press conference it would be a "risk" to pick the veteran striker and said he would have to exercise caution over "little strains and niggles".

Anthony Martial is pushing to start after coming off the bench in Saturday's goalless draw with Manchester City.

Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero are still unavailable but Solskjaer expects to have them back in his ranks next month.

Dean Henderson returns to south Yorkshire after starring on loan last season for the struggling Blades.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Manchester City in the Premier League

How to follow

Follow Sheffield United vs Man Utd in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Sheffield Utd in the Premier League

Oh, Sheffield United. How you made me look a fool last weekend.

I had faith that their fortunes would turn at Southampton based on performance data from three or four games ago. But confidence within that squad looks completely shattered - it is now two games on the spin where they have failed to produce an xG above 0.5 and have only registered one shot on target in both those defeats.

Unless Chris Wilder somehow finds a way of playing to revitalise his key players, it is surely curtains for their Premier League adventure now.

United should have no problem swatting aside the basement boys.

And if the 'it's just one of those seasons' narrative continues for Sheffield United then Harry Maguire - born and bred a Blade - looks a shrewd 11/2 investment to score at the place he would call home. Kyle Walker - another product of their academy - scored his first goal for over a year in the win at Bramall Lane and Maguire carries the threat to follow suit.

The United skipper has had more shots than any other defender in the Premier League this season (16) - he is due one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats