Sheffield United vs Man Utd preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Thursday evening (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Sheffield United will monitor Oli McBurnie in the run-up to kick-off.
The striker injured his shoulder in Sunday's defeat to Southampton but the likes of Lys Mousset - who scored in this fixture last season - Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick could all step in.
Kean Bryan remains sidelined and Chris Wilder must consider whether to retain Phil Jagielka on the left side of defence or turn back to one of Ethan Ampadu, Jack Robinson or Enda Stevens.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not expecting Edinson Cavani to be fit for the trip to Bramall Lane.
Solskjaer's side, who face six games in 16 days, told his press conference it would be a "risk" to pick the veteran striker and said he would have to exercise caution over "little strains and niggles".
Anthony Martial is pushing to start after coming off the bench in Saturday's goalless draw with Manchester City.
Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero are still unavailable but Solskjaer expects to have them back in his ranks next month.
Dean Henderson returns to south Yorkshire after starring on loan last season for the struggling Blades.
How to follow
Follow Sheffield United vs Man Utd in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
Oh, Sheffield United. How you made me look a fool last weekend.
I had faith that their fortunes would turn at Southampton based on performance data from three or four games ago. But confidence within that squad looks completely shattered - it is now two games on the spin where they have failed to produce an xG above 0.5 and have only registered one shot on target in both those defeats.
Unless Chris Wilder somehow finds a way of playing to revitalise his key players, it is surely curtains for their Premier League adventure now.
United should have no problem swatting aside the basement boys.
And if the 'it's just one of those seasons' narrative continues for Sheffield United then Harry Maguire - born and bred a Blade - looks a shrewd 11/2 investment to score at the place he would call home. Kyle Walker - another product of their academy - scored his first goal for over a year in the win at Bramall Lane and Maguire carries the threat to follow suit.
The United skipper has had more shots than any other defender in the Premier League this season (16) - he is due one.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Since winning their first ever Premier League match against Man Utd on the opening day of the competition in 1992, Sheffield United are winless in their last seven against the Red Devils (D1 L6).
- Manchester United haven't failed to score in any of their last 22 meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions, since a 0-1 away loss in September 1972.
- Sheffield United have lost six of their last seven home league games, as many as in their previous 30 at Bramall Lane (W20 D4 L6) - the Blades haven't lost four in a row at home since April 1965.
- Victory for Manchester United will see them become only the fourth side in top-flight history to win 10 away league games in a row, after Spurs (10 between April & October 1960), Chelsea (11 between April & December 2008) and Man City (11 between May & December 2017).
- Sheffield United have lost seven home league matches in 2020 - they haven't lost more than seven in a calendar year since 1975 (eight defeats), while Chris Wilder last lost more than seven in a year as a manager in 2014 with Northampton Town (nine defeats).
- Manchester United have won all five of their Premier League away matches this season, despite conceding the first goal each time. No side has ever won six away games after conceding first in a single Premier League season, with Aston Villa in 1993-94 the only other side to do five (from 21 games).
- Manchester United have scored at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League away games, a joint record in the competition alongside Leeds United in 2001. The last top-flight side to score 2+ goals in 10 in a row on the road were Tottenham in October 1960.
- Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has either scored or assisted in 11 of his 12 Premier League away games, scoring 11 goals and assisting six in just 985 minutes of action. Fernandes has been involved in a goal every 58 minutes in away Premier League games, the best ratio of any player with at least 500 away minutes played.