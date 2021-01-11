Sheff Utd vs Newcastle preview, team news, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Sheffield United will check on several players ahead of the game at Bramall Lane.

Positive coronavirus tests and injuries have hit the Blades hard recently as George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka all missed the FA Cup win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, while Lys Mousset went off injured at the Memorial Stadium.

Boss Chris Wilder expects all five players to be fit for the home match against Tottenham at the weekend, but Tuesday could come too soon for some, meaning the likes of Jayden Bogle and Ben Osborn could keep their places.

Oli McBurnie is still sidelined but Oli Burke scored his first Blades goal in the club's first win of the season and will hope for another chance to impress, while Rhian Brewster was an unused substitute and may come back into contention.

Newcastle rested a number of key players for their FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal and top goalscorer Callum Wilson is expected to return against the Blades.

Defenders Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez were also left at home and should come back into the XI while Ryan Fraser (groin) is back in full training.

Jamal Lewis (knee) will need to be assessed, but Allan Saint-Maximin is still yet to recover fully after suffering with coronavirus while Jamaal Lascelles returned from the virus to play 45 minutes on Saturday and could be on the bench.

How to follow

Sheffield United

Newcastle United Tuesday 12th January 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Sheffield United vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost their last five league matches against Newcastle, their worst ever losing run against the Magpies. They last had a longer league losing run against an opponent between 1990 and 1992 against Leeds United (6 in a row).

Newcastle have won their last three away league matches against Sheffield United, as many as they'd managed in their previous 29 visits between 1926 and 1994 (W3 D5 L21).

Sheffield United have lost their last five home league matches, their worst home league losing run since September 1908 (also a run of five). Since joining the Football League in 1892, the Blades have never lost six consecutive home matches.

Sheffield United are winless in their 17 Premier League games this season - only Bolton in 1902-03 (22) have had a longer run without a win from the start of a top-flight campaign.

Sheffield United are winless in 20 Premier League games (D2 L18) since a 3-0 win over Chelsea in July. The last team to have a longer run without a win in the competition was Derby County (32 between September 2007-May 2008).

