Sheff Utd vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Sheff Utd vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Sheffield United could be boosted by the return of Lys Mousset and John Fleck as they seek their first win of the Premier League season at the ninth attempt.

Striker Mousset and midfielder Fleck have both resumed full training after respective foot and back problems and are in contention to play a part in the game on Sunday.

Injury meant Enda Stevens did not travel to meet up with the Republic of Ireland squad and the defender is another player who will be given the opportunity to prove his fitness, along with Rhian Brewster and John Egan after both players left their respective international teams early.

Image: Rhian Brewster will hope to see more of the ball against West Ham than he did against Chelsea, when he had only nine touches

West Ham boss David Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will be fit for selection.

The 30-year-old has missed the Hammers' last two games with a hamstring problem but is back in training.

Angelo Ogbonna is also working his way back from injury after he was forced off against Fulham with a knock two weeks ago.

Image: David Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will be back in West Ham's ranks

If relegation is to be staved off this season, Sheffield United need to break this winless run and fast. They are just the fifth team in the Premier League era to take one point from their opening eight games but two of those previous four teams did go onto survive. However, the other two teams lost their ninth game and went down, so it shows the task ahead if Chris Wilder doesn't pick up three points this Sunday in the 'Carlos Tevez derby'. Key injuries and missing big chances at key points have been their downfall.

The Blades have only had their usual back three of John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham on the pitch for 83 minutes this season - O'Connell is out for at least six months and Egan is a doubt this weekend.

An edgy afternoon is likely to be in prospect with under 1.5 goals appealing at 2/1. Since returning to the Premier League, 50 per cent of Sheffield United's matches at Bramall Lane have produced just one goal or less. With West Ham hard to beat playing a back five, this game has a distinct possibility of going the same low-scoring way. I've got the Hammers to sneak it.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:44 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won all three of their home Premier League games against West Ham, their best such 100% record in the competition.

In all competitions, West Ham are winless in their last three away games against Sheffield United (D1 L2), since a 2-1 win in the Championship in September 2004. West Ham haven't won a top-flight match at Bramall Lane since April 1968.

London sides are winless in their last 11 Premier League visits to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (D1 L10), since Chelsea won 2-0 in October 2006. Indeed, the Blades' only point so far this season was at home against London side Fulham.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom, winning their last four in a row by an aggregate score of 13-4. Their last such defeat was back in April 2015 at Leicester.

Sheffield United have become just the fifth team in Premier League history to pick up just one point in their first eight games of a season, though two of the previous four have survived the drop (Southampton in 1998-99 and Sunderland in 2013-14). Only in 1990-91 have the Blades ever failed to win any of their first nine games in a league season.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Fulham

