Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 2.

90+4 Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 2.

90+3 Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

90+1 Substitution, Everton. Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Fabian Delph.

87' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Adam Reach.

87' Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

86' Hand ball by Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday).

85' Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes with a headed pass.

83' Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

79' Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

78' Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.

77' Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

76' Substitution, Everton. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaces Bernard.

74' Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibé (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

70' Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Steven Fletcher replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.

70' Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

70' Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

69' Bernard (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

69' Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).

67' Substitution, Everton. Theo Walcott replaces Richarlison.

65' Foul by Alex Iwobi (Everton).

65' Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

65' Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sam Winnall.

64' Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross following a set piece situation.

63' Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

63' Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

59' Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Kadeem Harris replaces Jacob Murphy.

58' Hand ball by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).

56' Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

50' Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

50' Foul by Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday).

48' Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

Second Half begins Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 2.

45+2 First Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 2.

44' Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

44' Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44' Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

44' Jordan Thorniley (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Adam Reach.

41' Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Morgan Fox tries a through ball, but Sam Winnall is caught offside.

37' Fabian Delph (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Foul by Fabian Delph (Everton).

36' Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.

33' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cameron Dawson.

33' Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.

31' Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

31' Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).

31' Djibril Sidibé (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

31' Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).

30' Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

28' Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Murphy with a cross.

25' Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross following a corner.

25' Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

23' Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

23' Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

20' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.

18' Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18' Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).

17' Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Moses Odubajo tries a through ball, but Atdhe Nuhiu is caught offside.

15' Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday).

13' Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.

13' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.

12' Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12' Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

10' Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

8' Hand ball by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

6' Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 0, Everton 1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Sidibé.

5' Foul by Bernard (Everton).

5' Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Djibril Sidibé (Everton).

5' Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).

2' Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

First Half begins.