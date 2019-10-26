Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds: Goalkeepers star in Hillsborough stalemate

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach (20) and Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski battle for the ball

Keiren Westwood and Kiko Casilla stole the show in a thrilling 0-0 draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds at Hillsborough

Wednesday were the better side in a cagey first half but 'keeper Westwood was the hero in stoppage-time when his outstanding diving save denied Patrick Bamford a first goal since August.

Leeds were again denied after Jack Harrison's shot was cleared off the line and Ezgjan Alioski hit the post, before Casilla turned hero with an fingertip save from Kadeem Harris' curling effort and Atdhe Nuhiu's close-range header.

The draw sees Leeds remain in second and the hosts stay third as both teams failed to steal top spot from West Brom.

🥇@SkyBetChamp Man of the Match, Ben White of @LUFC

Won 6️⃣2️⃣% of aerial duels

4️⃣ clearances

3️⃣ tackles

2️⃣ interceptions (has Championship high 4️⃣2️⃣ interceptions for the season)

📊 Helped Leeds to 7th clean sheet in 14 league games this season, most in division pic.twitter.com/T1zcJNxiod — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 26, 2019

How thriller stayed goalless

Wednesday were dealt a blow before kick-off as Julian Borner rolled his ankle in the warm-up and Sam Hutchinson took his place at centre-back.

But the Owls looked unfazed by the late change in personnel, and had the better moments of the first 45 minutes in which Liam Palmer's long-range effort forced some good goalkeeping from Casilla.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Kadeem Harris battle for the ball

While Leeds had failed to make any real impact on the game, they should have had the lead before half-time only for a fantastic diving save by Westwood to deny Bamford's headed effort that looked destined for the bottom corner.

Steven Fletcher then went inches from opening the scoring as the game came to life in the second half, when his thunderous effort struck the bar, and the striker had his head in his hands again 10 minutes later after failing to tap Barry Bannon's whipped cross into an open goal.

While Leeds struggled to find their rhythm a flurry of chances almost saw them steal the win. First, Harrison's shot was blocked on the line by a sliding Morgan Fox, and Alioski struck the post from the following corner.

Five minutes from time, Casilla refused to be shown up by his opposite number, leaping to deny Harris' cross that was heading into the top corner, before saving smartly from Nuhiu whose powerful header almost won the game.