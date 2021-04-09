Sheff Utd vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheff Utd vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have Jayden Bogle and George Baldock available against Arsenal.

Both players suffered head injuries in the defeat at Leeds last weekend but could feature following concussion protocols.

John Egan returned from a toe injury at Elland Road with a late substitute appearance and the defender is likely to get more minutes on Sunday. However, Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, Sander Berge (hamstring) and Jack O'Connell (knee) remain out.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will assess his squad on Friday to see how they are shaping up after their Thursday night Europa League exploits.

Image: Calum Chambers is also a doubt

Martin Odegaard is expected to miss out with the ankle injury that kept him out of the Slavia Prague game, with Calum Chambers also a doubt with a knock.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney definitely miss out with knee problems.

How to follow

2:15 A preview of Matchweek 31 from the Premier League as Man City host Leeds, Manchester United travel to Tottenham and Leicester face West Ham.

Follow Sheff Utd vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Is this a game Mikel Arteta really needs right now? One where anything other than a victory will spark a meltdown ahead of their most important game of the season on Thursday night away against Slavia Prague. It's a no-win situation for the manager. Arsenal look a little short in the outright markets for this one at 11/20 with Sky Bet but Sheffield United have lost 24 of their 30 Premier League games this season - the joint most by any side in the history of the competition. It's a no-bet kind of situation for me in terms of outrights.

One price I can get involved with is John Lundstram to pick up a card at a whopping 9/2 with Sky Bet. The midfielder has not learned how to rein in his enthusiasm this season, picking up eight bookings and a red card as his frustration at losing most weeks certainly is clear to see.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: John Lundstrum to be carded (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Arsenal.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds’ win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Sheffield United are unbeaten in all four home Premier League matches against Arsenal (W2 D2), winning their last two 1-0 in 2006-07 and 2019-20.

Arsenal have played more Premier League matches at Bramall Lane without winning than at any other ground (4). Their last away top-flight win at Sheffield United was in April 1991, winning 2-0 with goals from Kevin Campbell and Alan Smith.

London teams have won each of their last three Premier League visits to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea), as many as sides from the capital had won in their first 24 visits to the ground in the competition (W3 D6 L15).

None of Sheffield United's last 16 Premier League games have finished level (W4 L12), with only Manchester City (19) on a longer current run without a draw.

This will be Sheffield United's 24th consecutive Premier League game starting the day bottom of the table - only six teams have ever had a longer such run in the competition, most recently Aston Villa in 2015-16 (28 games).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour who explains why April could be a decisive month for Tottenham's next steps as a club, while Sky Sports football writer Jack Wilkinson reacts to Man Utd's Europa League win and assesses their chances of getting some revenge for their big defeat to Spurs earlier this season.

Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright is also on the show, looking back at two contrasting performances from Liverpool and the reasons behind their inconsistency, as well as previewing a big top-four race clash between surprise package West Ham and Leicester. He also makes his Pitch for the weekend about an important game at the other end of the table between Burnley and Newcastle.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox