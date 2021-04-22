Sheff Utd vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Sheff Utd vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Sheffield United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom expects to pick from the same squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton.
Sander Berge is stepping up his training after spending four months out with a hamstring injury and should feature before the end of the season, while Jack Robinson has also returned to training.
Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh), Jack O'Connell (knee) and Chris Basham (leg) all remain sidelined.
Brighton defender Ben White will serve a one-match suspension following his red card in the midweek draw at Chelsea.
Forward Percy Tau could return to the squad after being absent at Stamford Bridge due to a tight hamstring.
Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain out.
How to follow
Sheff Utd vs Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.45pm; kick-off 8pm.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Sheffield United have lost just one of their last 11 league games against Brighton (W6 D4), with the Blades scoring at least once in every game in this run.
- Brighton haven't won an away league game against Sheffield United since January 2005 (2-1), though this will be just their third visit to Bramall Lane since then (1-3 in January 2006, 1-1 in February 2020).
- Brighton have won just four of their 24 Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone (17%) - the lowest win rate of any club in the competition (min. 10 such games).
- As well as being the lowest scoring side in the Premier League this season (17), Sheffield United have failed to score in the most different games (18) and kept the fewest clean sheets (2) in the competition this term.
- Sheffield United's 26 defeats this season is already the joint-most they've suffered in a single league campaign, while their 12 home defeats is the outright most they've ever had in a season.
- Sheffield United have suffered 16 one-goal defeats in the Premier League this season, the most in a top-flight season since Ipswich Town in 1985-86 (also 16). The last team to have more were Crystal Palace in 1980-81 (18).
- Sheffield United have lost all 11 of their Premier League games played on Saturdays this season - only Sunderland have had a longer losing streak on a specific weekday in the competition's history, losing 16 Saturday games in a row between January 2003-September 2005.
- Paul Heckingbottom has lost all four of his Premier League games in charge of Sheffield United so far - the last manager to lose his first five in the Premier League was Scott Parker in April 2019 with Fulham.
- Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom won six of his first eight top-flight matches as a manager when taking over at Hibernian in February 2019 (D2). Since then, he's won just one of his 20 matches in top-flight football (D8 L11).
- David McGoldrick is Sheffield United's top scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals, accounting for 35% of the Blades' total this term. Only Fulham and Wolves have lower scoring top scorers in the competition this season (5).