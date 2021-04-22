Sheff Utd vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Sheff Utd vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Sheffield United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom expects to pick from the same squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton.

Sander Berge is stepping up his training after spending four months out with a hamstring injury and should feature before the end of the season, while Jack Robinson has also returned to training.

Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh), Jack O'Connell (knee) and Chris Basham (leg) all remain sidelined.

Brighton defender Ben White will serve a one-match suspension following his red card in the midweek draw at Chelsea.

Forward Percy Tau could return to the squad after being absent at Stamford Bridge due to a tight hamstring.

Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and Solly March (knee) remain out.

How to follow

Sheff Utd vs Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.45pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats