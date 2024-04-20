Sheffield United 1-4 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's men move three points from safety

Burnley sparked hope of an unlikely survival bid and moved to just three points from safety after thrashing Sheffield United 4-1.

Jacob Bruun Larsen punished the Blades for their wayward finishing on 38 minutes when his deflected shot squirmed past Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, who was at fault again moments later when allowing Lorenz Assignon's tame strike through his defences.

There was renewed hope for Chris Wilder's men when Gustavo Hamer curled home a beauty but Burnley responded in ruthless fashion when Lyle Foster hammered them back into a two-goal lead.

Jóhann Gudmundsson sprung from the bench and took just 17 seconds to score when putting gloss on a victory that owed a lot to Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who made 10 saves as the Blades created 2.59 worth of expected goals.

With Luton suffering a 5-1 defeat to Brentford and Nottingham Forest heading to Everton on Super Sunday, a potential survival bid could be on the cards for Kompany's men.

Sheffield United are 10 points from safety with just five games remaining.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Grbic (4), Ahmedhodzic (5), Trusty (5), Arblaster (6), Souza (6), Osborn (6), Bogle (6), Hamer (6), McBurnie (6), Brereton Diaz (6), McAtee (6)



Subs used: Gudmundsson (8), Brownhill (7), Fofana (7), Amdouni (7)



Burnley: Muric (9), Assignon (8), O’Shea (7), Esteve (7), Taylor (7), Vitinho (7), Odobert (7), Cullen (7), Berge (7), Bruun Larsen (7), Foster (7)



Subs used: Archer (6), Brooks (6), Norwood (6)



Player of the match: Arijanet Muric

Muric masterclass gives Burnley hope

Image: Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson (centre) celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal of the game

Sheffield United played with great intensity and bite for large parts and created the better first-half chances.

Oli McBurnie's close-range effort was well saved by Muric, who rescued his side again when parrying Ben Brereton Diaz's shot.

Team news headlines James McAtee and Vini Souza both were handed starts as Chris Wilder made two changes from the 2-0 defeat at Brentford

Dara O'Shea was back from suspension for Burnley, replacing Hjalmar Ekdal while Charlie Taylor came in for David Fofana with Vitinho playing further forward. Aro Muric kept his place in goal

A goal looked to be coming for the Blades, but against the run of play, the visitors struck twice in two minutes. Wilson Odobert's blocked shot rebounded to Bruun Larsen, whose scuffed effort deflected off Jayden Bogle and squirmed home past Grbic.

Assignon then darted past Brereton Diaz on the right edge of the area and his poked effort flew in off Grbic's outstretched boot as the goalkeeper didn't cover himself in glory yet again.

James McAtee's goalbound shot was brilliantly saved by Muric after the break and the hosts were back in it when Hamer cut inside and curled a fantastic finish into the far corner. Burnley have dropped 26 points from winning positions this season so a comeback looked on the cards but Kompany's men stayed cool and netted the next goal.

Assignon attacked down the right and picked out Foster with a low ball into the box and the striker made no mistake from six yards.

Image: Burnley's Lyle Foster (left) celebrates with team-mate Lorenz Assignon after scoring their side's third goal of the game

Gudmundsson then curled home a fine finish less than a minute after stepping off the bench to replace Vitinho to wrap up the points.

Kompany's side have now taken 10 points from their last seven matches. They now have hope.

Kompany: We are building belief

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany: "We're building momentum and belief. Sheffield United are a tough opponent and they created chances. Mistakes happened in big moments but the belief is there. We played well and scored good goals. That's a good sign.

"We're learning as we go. The level of this league means you can lose goals from many types of phases - the best way to back yourself is to score goals, that helped us today.

"I expect my players to go through tough times at this level whether that's the goalkeeper or a winger. It's the nature of what we're up against. We have talent. They're getting better every week. We're always looking forward to that progression. Maybe it's not a coincidence that we're building momentum at the end of the season.

"I'll take the day off and not focus too much. It's similar when you're in a title race - you shouldn't waste energy on what you can't control. I've sensed for a long time we've deserved more points. I have no doubt we can do that in the next games."

Wilder: We got exposed and punished

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"It sums up our season. We should have been 3-0 up inside the first 30 minutes, then all of a sudden we're 2-0 down. It comes from individual mistakes, mistakes as a unit and a lack of leadership. We talk at half-time about getting the next goal, we get it, and we should be at 2-2. But then same again. We go and concede via a poor bit of defending.

"A pin then goes in our balloon - we're done for. There's lots of things that are not right and we get punished. The league is too powerful. When we're loose, the league is too powerful, even against Burnley who are just above us. You get exposed and punished."

Analysis: Kompany's reward for big Muric call

Image: Star man: Arijanet Muric

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Kompany can vouch for how important a goalkeeper can be - any centre-back will tell you that.

"Muric owed his team-mates a performance after making high-profile mistakes in the defeat at Everton and last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brighton. Kompany was under pressure to potentially bring James Trafford into the fold but credit the manager and credit the player - both stepped up. Kompany got the decision correct to keep him in and Muric delivered when his team needed him most. This wasn't the Burnley we've seen so much of this season.

"They usually play well and lose. Well, here they played quite badly and won.

"They were able to do that because Muric was outstanding, making 10 saves across the game. Sheffield United created quality chances too - as proven by the expected goal figure created which ended up on 2.59. To score just one goal from a set of chances carrying that level of high probability is a testament to the performance of the goalkeeper. He has got Burnley believing again."

Opta stats

Sheffield United have become just the third team in history to concede 50+ goals at home in an English top-flight campaign, after Aston Villa in 1935-36 (56) and Chelsea in 1959-60 (50).

Burnley have scored nine goals against Sheffield United in the Premier League this season, the outright most they've netted against an opponent in a single campaign in the competition (overtaking seven vs Bournemouth in 2018-19).

Assignon became just the second Burnley defender to both score and assist in a single Premier League game, after Daniel Fox did so in a 2-1 victory over West Ham in February 2010.

Burnley head to Manchester United on Saturday April 27, kick-off 3pm.

Sheffield United also have Manchester United next at Old Trafford on Wednesday April 24, kick-off 7.45pm.

