Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke, Eberechi Eze secure Premier League survival for Eagles

Crystal Palace rubberstamped Premier League survival and ended a winless run of five games with a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Christian Benteke's deflected shot after just 66 seconds set Palace on course for a comfortable afternoon, even if it belied their dominance against a long-beaten side who failed to muster an effort on target.

Benteke was denied from close-range by a fine first-half Aaron Ramsdale save, before drilling against a post after the break, but a belated second finally came through the impressive Eberechi Eze (88) as the Eagles eased past the 40-point mark and made sure of an eighth successive season in the top flight.

Sheffield United, whose own long-sealed relegation was followed in the day earlier by that of rivals Sheffield Wednesday from the Championship - the city's first double drop in the same season - never truly threatened to punish Palace's profligacy as they recorded a 28th league defeat of a tortuous season.

Player ratings Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (7), Baldock (6), Basham (5), Egan (4), Bryan (5), Stevens (5), Berge (4), Norwood (4), Fleck (4), McGoldrick (5), Burke (4).



Subs: Osborn (5), Lundstram (4), Jebbison (6).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (6), Kouyate (6), Cahill (7), Mitchell (6), Milivojevic (7), Eze (9), Townsend (7), Schlupp (7), Benteke (8), Zaha (7).



Subs: Ayew (6), Riedewald (6).



Man of the match: Eberechi Eze

How Palace brushed aside limp Blades

Sheffield United had edged Roy Hodgson's side at Bramall Lane on the opening day of last season, a result that provided crucial early momentum, but another leaden display was a reminder of their striking slump.

Hodgson had urged his players to "take risks" against the basement side with their position all-but mathematically secure and they were ahead with a little over a minute on the clock.

Team news Sheff Utd made three changes from the 4-0 loss at Tottenham, with Kean Bryan, Sander Berge and Oli Burke replacing Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn and Rhian Brewster.

made three changes from the 4-0 loss at Tottenham, with Kean Bryan, Sander Berge and Oli Burke replacing Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn and Rhian Brewster. Crystal Palace swapped two in their starting XI as Gary Cahill and Jeffrey Schlupp came in for Scott Dann and Jairo Riedewald.

Image: Eberechi Eze starred at Bramall Lane

Eze sidestepped Kean Bryan and then John Egan, before teeing up Benteke for a first-time finish that clipped Baldock to wrong-foot Ramsdale.

The former QPR player had been allowed to swagger through unopposed when the sides had met back in January and he was full of elegant movement here again as home shirts backed off in the pouring rain.

He drilled one free-kick chance into a Blades wall, before Luka Milivojevic went close from another set-piece, his fierce drive taking another deflection but this time into Ramsdale's gloves.

The hosts had offered only fleeting threat through a series of long diagonals but, as so often this term, the final ball remained elusive, David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke sending weak headers wide.

Egan had a chance after the break, controlling the ball awkwardly on his chest before lashing well over, while fellow defender Chris Basham did the same at the near post soon after, but Vicente Guiata was never properly tested.

Image: Chris Basham reacts to another Sheffield United defeat

Benteke, teed up by Eze, rattled an upright from angle shortly before the hour mark and substitute Jordan Ayew went close with an effort that Ramsdale parried smartly.

But a second that both Eze and Palace richly merited came two minutes from time, the forward too easily riding a John Lundstram challenge at the halfway, skipping contemptuously past more half-challenges before unleashing a shot that nicked off Fleck.

Though there was fortune in the way both goals eventually crossed the line, the Blades had little claim on the contest as they slipped to a sixth defeat in seven under interim boss Paul Heckingbottom, the only bright spot on a familiarly gloomy afternoon the debut of teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.

Hodgson could instead depart content, his future at the Palace helm still unclear but his side's Premier League status secure once again.

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp: "Eze was the best player on the pitch by a long way. He looks a different class. Pretty much all season he has been exceptional."

Sky Sports' Micah Richards: "He's a magician, isn't he? The way he took his second goal... he's a really big talent."

Match stats

Crystal Palace picked up their first away league victory against Sheffield United since a 1-0 win in December 2007 (winless in four at Bramall Lane before today) and their first league double over the Blades since 2007-08.

This is the first time in Sheffield United's league history that they've failed to score in 20 matches within a single league season, while in Premier League history only Derby County in 2007-08 (22), Leeds United in 1996-97 (21) and Huddersfield Town in 2017-18 (21) have failed to score in more games in a single campaign.

Crystal Palace were the 11th different side to complete a league double over Sheffield United this season - in Premier League history, only Derby County in 2007-08 have lost both league matches against more different opponents (12) in a single campaign than the Blades this season (11).

Christian Benteke's opener (66 seconds) was Crystal Palace's earliest Premier League goal since James McArthur's strike against Everton in November 2017 (51 seconds).

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored more goals this season (7 in 27 apps) than he managed in his previous three Premier League campaigns combined (6 in 71 apps).

Only Wilfried Zaha (12) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Crystal Palace this season than Ebere Eze (9 - 4 goals, 5 assists), with Eze's tally of five assists the most by a Palace player in the competition this term.

What's next?

Sheffield United travel to Everton next Sunday for a 7pm kick-off, before a midweek visit to Newcastle on Wednesday May 19 - live on Sky Sports - and then a Premier League farewell at home to Burnley on Sunday May 23.

Palace face two double gameweeks before the season's conclusion, heading to Southampton on May 11, before hosting Aston Villa on May 16, with both games live on Sky Sports. They face Arsenal at home on May 19 and finish at Liverpool.