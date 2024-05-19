Sheff Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs ease past bottom side to finish fifth and secure Europa League qualification

Dejan Kulusevski’s double helped Tottenham to a 3-0 final-day win at bottom-side Sheffield United to secure fifth place and Europa League qualification.

Spurs needed to avoid defeat at the already-relegated Blades to finish fifth and any early nerves for Ange Postecoglou's side were settled in the 14th minute as Kulusevski arrowed in an opener off the post.

Pedro Porro then thundered in a second in the 59th minute, with the victory made safe just six minutes later as Kulusevski finished off James Maddison's pull back.

Tottenham's victory ensured they will play Europa League football next season to make a return to the competition for the first time since 2021.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, return to the Championship after finishing bottom with just 16 points and a goal difference of -69.

More to follow...

The 2023/24 season has reached its conclusion but planning has already started for the new campaign.

Several Premier League sides have confirmed pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2024/25 term, which kicks off on the weekend of August 17/18, while others have given fresh kits an early airing.

The Premier League fixtures - all 380 of them - will be released at 9am on Tuesday, June 18, with full coverage on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' digital platforms.

The new EFL season starts on the weekend of August 10/11 and marks the launch of Sky Sports+, giving more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost. In a broadcasting first, every EFL game across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - will be streamed live on the opening weekend.

Stand by for another busy summer in the transfer window - clubs can do business from June 14 until August 30 and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre will keep you posted with all the latest news and rumours.

Euro 2024 is just weeks away, too. Keep track of England's Euro fixtures, check out the full tournament schedule in Germany and join us on skysports.com or the Sky Sports app to follow every game with our live match blogs.