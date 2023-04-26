 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich Albion. Sky Bet Championship.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 2

  • S Berge (58th minute)
  • A Ahmedhodzic (76th minute)

West Bromwich Albion 0

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom: Blades promoted to Premier League with Sander Berge, Anel Ahmedhodzic goals

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Wednesday 26 April 2023 23:00, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion

    Sheff Utd confirmed their Premier League place next season after a vintage second half earned them a 2-0 win over West Brom to secure second place in the Championship.

    The champagne was firmly on ice after an underwhelming first half at Bramall Lane where the Baggies, with promotion hopes of their own, had the better of the play and the chances, and were denied a clear penalty when Jamal Lowe's foul on Brandon Thomas-Asante was ruled to be outside the area.

    But after a half-time regroup, the hosts never looked back and had begun to dominate long before Sander Berge fired them ahead 13 minutes into the second period following a poor backpass from Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

    It wasn't until the cushion of a second goal, a fine finish from Anel Ahmedhodzic with 15 minutes to go, that Sheffield United could finally begin to dream about their Premier League return after two years, sealed with jubilant celebrations at the full-time whistle with three games left to play.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Bramall Lane erupts as Sheffield Utd beat West Brom 2-0 and seal their spot back in the Premier League

    How Sheff Utd sealed their Premier League return

    The maths was simple - three points would do it.

    Trending

    Even without a result against Carlos Corberan's play-off hopefuls, one win from any of Sheff Utd's final three games would have been enough to see them over the line for second place in the Championship, but even before the game, manager Paul Heckingbottom had spoken about wanting to get things sewn up at the first time of asking, and on home soil.

    Their start wasn't quite what he had in mind. Within minutes Karlan Grant had bundled an inviting Jed Wallace cross past the post when he should have scored, and soon Thomas-Asante was denied a clear penalty when Lowe went through the back of him, with the referee's view obscured and his assistant unable to help him.

    Also See:

    Grant was denied by Wes Foderingham from the resultant free-kick one of few first-half saves at either end, with Sheff Utd left frustrated by their poor performance and the Baggies by their wasteful finishing.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Taylor Gardner-Hickman's back pass is intercepted and Sander Berge finishes the move, taking Sheffield United closer to Premier League promotion

    In the end, only one team would end up frustrated by full-time. Heckingbottom's half-time team talk had the desired effect and his newly invigorated side flew out of the blocks straight from the restart. George Baldock's rasping drive was a first sign of danger, but their intensity was tough for the visitors to resist.

    Even so, West Brom proved masters of their own downfall. Gardner-Hickman's blind backpass played Ndiaye through, and though Erik Pieters did his best to hold him up, the arrival of Berge made for a tap-in with the right ball, which the Senegal striker delivered on a plate.

    Sheff Utd did not let their work-rate drop and continued to push for a second, with Ollie McBurnie denied half a shout of a penalty and John Egan off target with a diving header.

    The Blades had looked dangerous from corners ever since the interval and finally found a way through again from the latest in a long line, with a half-cleared delivery struck cleanly on the half-volley by Baldock and turned home expertly from close-range by Ahmedhodzic for his fifth goal of the season.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Sheffield United have their promotion in sight after Anel Ahmedhodzic seals the deal with a sensational flicked finish against West Brom.

    That killed the match, and the season, as a contest for Sheffield United's rivals for second spot as the full-time whistle brought scenes of joy back to Bramall Lane, less than a year after the Blades' season had ended in play-off heartbreak against Nottingham Forest.

    10 IN 10 ON SKY SPORTS! - 10 live Championship games in 10 days

    Saturday April 22

    Preston 1-1 Blackburn

    Sunday April 23

    West Brom 1-2 Sunderland

    Monday April 24

    Luton 2-1 Middlesbrough

    Tuesday April 25

    Blackburn 0-1 Burnley

    Wednesday April 26

    Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom, 8pm

    Thursday April 27

    Rotherham vs Cardiff, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Friday April 28

    Blackpool vs Millwall, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Saturday April 29

    West Brom vs Norwich, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Sunday April 30

    Cardiff vs Huddersfield, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Monday May 1

    Blackburn vs Luton, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
    -

    Around Sky

    Complete Sky Sports

    Sky Sports F1