Sheff Wed 1-1 Coventry: Djeidi Gassama nets equaliser as hosts earn FA Cup fourth-round replay

Djeidi Gassama scored a late equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-1 home draw against Coventry to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Summer signing Gassama cut inside to level with a low shot in the 84th minute after Victor Torp had marked his Coventry debut with a stunning opener on the stroke of half-time.

Coventry were denied a second win at Hillsborough inside a week after their 2-1 Championship success on Saturday, which was marred by allegations of racist abuse towards their striker Kasey Palmer during the match.

Both clubs condemned the alleged abuse earlier this week and a man was arrested on Thursday, while Palmer was booed by a section of Wednesday fans during this latest encounter between the two sides.

How Sheffield Wednesday battled to a replay...

Coventry striker Matt Godden wasted the first real chance when he fired the ball over the crossbar from inside the penalty area in the 19th minute.

The Owls responded through Gassama's low shot before Palmer was jeered by the home support when he blazed an effort over from close range.

Palmer had opted to start the tie after being given the choice by Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, who made six changes.

Coventry broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as Torp announced his UK arrival in style.

There appeared little danger when City skipper Ben Sheaf laid the ball on 25 yards from goal, but Torp rifled a right-footed shot into the roof of the net.

Palmer was booed again by home fans early in the second half as he earned a booking for his challenge on Momo Diaby before Wednesday's Ike Ugbo, making his first Owls start, twice went close to an equaliser.

His angled effort from the edge of the area struck the outside of a post and - moments later - he toe-poked a ball into the box narrowly over.

Coventry goal scorer Torp was given a rousing send-off by the visiting end when replaced by Bobby Thomas in the 62nd minute, while Palmer was loudly booed by home supporters when replaced by Jamie Allen soon after.

Wednesday pressed for an equaliser without creating clear-cut chances before Gassama rescued his side in the 84th minute.

He cut inside on the edge of the area to fire a low shot in off a post, but it took a brilliant late save from Wednesday's debutant goalkeeper Pierce Charles as the teenager blocked Coventry substitute Jamie Allen's fierce effort.

What's next?

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Sky Bet Championship action on Wednesday January 31 when Watford are in town.

Coventry also play in midweek against Bristol City on Tuesday January 30.