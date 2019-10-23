Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves preview

2:51 Highlights from Wolves' draw with Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' draw with Southampton in the Premier League

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Ryan Bennett is out of Wolves' Europa League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

The defender came off with a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton and has not travelled to Slovakia for the Group K game.

Ruben Neves has shaken off a calf knock and Romain Saiss has also travelled after a hamstring problem but Pedro Neto (hamstring) is out. Teenagers Chem Campbell and Taylor Perry are also included in the squad.

Opta stats

Slovan Bratislava are facing English opposition for the first time since the 1997-98 Cup Winners Cup first round, when they lost both legs 0-2 against Chelsea.

Wolves are facing Slovakian opposition for the first time ever in all European competitions.

Having beaten Besiktas 4-2 at the Tehelne Pole Stadium on MD1, Slovan Bratislava could win consecutive home matches in major European competition for the first time since a run of three UEFA Cup wins ending in September 1995.

2:51 Highlights from Wolves' draw with Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' draw with Southampton in the Premier League

Wolves have won all four of their away games in Europe so far this season, netting 12 goals while conceding only three in return.

Slovan Bratislava had only scored five goals in 12 Europa League matches before this season, but have already netted six goals in their opening two Europa League matches of 2019-20.

Charlie's prediction

It is a difficult one to call. I watched Wolves at the weekend and they were pretty ordinary. It was their 18th game and there is another one on Thursday, Nuno Espirito Santo said. This is what the clubs have to do if they want to get into Europe.

He does not like changing the team very often and does not have the biggest group, but Wolves can go a long way and they will fancy their chances. They might have beat Man City but they struggle with the lesser teams. It will be interesting to see how this one shapes up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

How to follow with Sky Sports

Follow minute-by-minute updates across the Sky Sports website and app via our live match blog. Coverage will start at 4.30pm.