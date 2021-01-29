Southampton vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Ryan Bertrand will return from suspension for Southampton's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Oriol Romeu is back after a calf problem and could be ready to start.

Moussa Djenepo has beaten a thigh complaint, while Nathan Redmond is back after recent injury issues too.

Image: Morgan Sanson has joined from Marseille

Morgan Sanson could make his Aston Villa debut after joining from Marseille this week.

The midfielder's time with the squad has been limited as he did not feature in Wednesday's defeat at Burnley after signing on Tuesday but he will travel to St Mary's.

Kortney Hause is still battling a foot injury and boss Dean Smith is waiting on the results of a scan, while Wesley (knee) remains out.

How to follow

Southampton

Aston Villa Saturday 30th January 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Southampton vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.45pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Southampton have won their last four Premier League matches against Aston Villa, their best top-flight winning run against the Villans since August 1989, when they also won four consecutively; they've never won five in a row against Villa in the top tier.

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League matches against Southampton (D3 L5) since a 3-2 win in December 2013.

Southampton are looking to win five consecutive top-flight matches against an opponent for the first time since a run of five against West Ham between 1988 and 1992.

Southampton have lost their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 15 in the competition (W8 D5). They last lost three in a row in November 2019.

After winning five of their first seven away league games this season (D1 L1) and keeping five clean sheets in the process, Aston Villa have lost each of their last three on the road, conceding at least twice each time.

Since Ralph Hasenhüttl's first game in charge in December 2018, Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League (47).

Southampton striker Shane Long has been directly involved in 12 goals in 16 Premier League appearances against Aston Villa (7 goals, 5 assists). In all competitions, Long has scored nine goals against Villa, more than he has against any other club in his professional career.

With four goals and five assists so far, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is enjoying his most productive Premier League season in terms of goal involvements in 2020-21. He made his 250th Premier League appearance against Arsenal last time out, just the fourth player to do so for Southampton in the competition.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been involved in 14 Premier League goals in 18 games this season (6 goals, 8 assists), the same number he was involved in in 36 appearances last season (8 goals, 6 assists).

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time, last doing so in league competition in August 2018 with Brentford in the Championship.

