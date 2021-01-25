Southampton vs Arsenal preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Southampton will be without first-choice full-backs Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters for Tuesday's Premier League visit of Arsenal.
Bertrand is serving a one-match ban, while Walker-Peters suffered a minor quadriceps injury in training on Monday.
Nathan Redmond is fit enough for the bench following a groin problem, but the game still comes too early for Oriol Romeu (leg), who could return at the weekend, while Will Smallbone (knee) is a long-term absentee.
It remains to be seen if Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for the visitors.
The forward withdrew from the squad which lost at Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday due to personal reasons and it is unclear when he will be back in contention.
Dani Ceballos should be available following a calf complaint, but a similar injury will most likely keep Pablo Mari on the sidelines.
How to follow
Follow Southampton vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
These two teams meet for the third time in just over a month, so, theoretically, predicting an outcome should be a doddle, no?
Southampton have edged the two encounters with an aggregate score of 2-1 which does make an argument for them being overpriced as the supposed outsiders for this one at 21/10. But making assumptions like that using just the bare result on such a small sample size is the quickest way to skintsville. With a deeper overall assessment of both sides, a low scoring draw seems the most likely result between two evenly-matched teams.
I'm expecting the influence of a fully-fit Thomas Partey to have a massive impact on Arsenal's results over the next few months. He gives them a forceful ball-carrying option through the middle and possesses all the tools to be one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League - that was on show in the 1-0 win over Manchester United in November. When he's back at full-throttle, Arsenal have a player to take them up the table.
He's also a player that isn't afraid of shooting from range, which makes him very interesting in Sky Bet player shot markets. He's averaging 1.48 shots a game so far in his brief Arsenal career, a figure which is similar to his numbers at Atletico Madrid. He's 2/1 for a shot on target on Tuesday - a price certainly worth a look.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Thomas Partey to have a shot on target from outside the box (2/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Southampton have won one of their last 10 Premier League matches against Arsenal (D4 L5), a 3-2 home win in December 2018.
- Arsenal are looking to record back-to-back away Premier League wins against Southampton for the first time since winning in March and August 1997 under Arsene Wenger.
- All seven of Southampton's wins against Arsenal in the Premier League have been at home, with only Fulham vs Everton (9) winning more games against an opponent with all wins coming at home in the Premier League.
- Arsenal are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League games for the first time since October 2018, while they last did so without conceding back in May 2013.
- Southampton have kept six home Premier League clean sheets this season, as many as they did in 2018/19 and 2019/20 combined; the Saints last kept more at St. Mary's in 2016/17 (8).
- Following a run of seven league games without a win in November/December, Arsenal have won four of their last five (D1), shipping just one goal in that run.
- After a run of scoring in 12 consecutive Premier League games, Southampton have failed to score in four of their last five in the competition. Saints are looking to avoid consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since their opening two games of this campaign.
- Arsenal have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, last keeping five in a row in the competition back in January 2006.
- Southampton's Theo Walcott scored in their 1-1 draw vs Arsenal earlier this season - the only three players to score home and away against the Gunners in a Premier League season having previously played for them in the competition are Kevin Campbell (2000/01), Nicolas Anelka (2002/03 & 2006/07) and Robin van Persie (2012/13).
- Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal's last league game against Newcastle, as many as he'd netted in his previous 15 Premier League games. The Gabonese striker has scored more Premier League braces without ever netting a hat-trick in the competition's history (13).