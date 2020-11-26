Southampton vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Southampton forward Danny Ings is back in training following minor knee surgery, but will not be in contention for Sunday's Premier League visit of Manchester United.

Winger Nathan Redmond has been carrying a hamstring problem which saw him miss Monday night's 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl otherwise reported no fresh injury concerns as his side look to build on an unbeaten run of seven matches.

United expect to be without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Neither midfielder trained on Friday, though Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka came through the session and are expected to be available despite being less than 100 per cent.

Phil Jones and Luke Shaw remain sidelined, but Jesse Lingard has resumed training after a period of self-isolation.

Manchester United are a perfect example of how one major incident can give a skewed perception of the reality.

Memories of Demba Ba charging through an unguarded United defence in comical fashion still linger but an overall view at United's defensive numbers would deem it harsh to define them by that moment of chaotic organisation.

Since shipping six at home to Tottenham, United have officially been the most defensively sound team in the Premier League, conceding the fewest goals (3), facing the joint-fewest amount of shots (34) and producing an 'expected goals against' figure of just 3.14 - the lowest figure of any Premier League side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, yet again, has found a solution to a problem and is starting to see the best of Bruno Fernandes in a slightly more advanced role. It makes them a tough team to beat.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, taking 17 points from 21 available and have the better manager in the dugout for this encounter. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl can only work with the tools at his disposal and it is difficult to see Theo Walcott remaining an adequate replacement for Danny Ings in the short term. A new club record of eight consecutive away league wins looks on the agenda for United.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Southampton are winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Man Utd (D5 L3) since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in January 2016. However, four of their last five against the Red Devils have ended level.

Manchester United haven't lost any of their last nine Premier League away games against Southampton (W5 D4). Their only defeat at St Mary's in the competition came back in August 2003 (0-1).

Manchester United have come from behind to win nine Premier League games against Southampton - only the Red Devils themselves have won more from behind against an opponent in the competition (10 vs Newcastle).

Southampton have won each of their last three Premier League home games, winning 2-0 each time. They last won four in a row at St Mary's back in May 2016.

Manchester United have won their last seven Premier League away games - they've never won eight in a row on the road in the top-flight before. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to win their first four away games to a league season for the third time in their history, also doing so in 1913-14 and 1985-86.

19 of Manchester United's 115 Premier League goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been scored from the penalty spot (16.5%) - it's the joint-highest ratio of goals scored from the penalty spot for a team under a manager in the competition's history (level with Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson, min. 50 goals scored).

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W5 D2), with only Tottenham on a longer current run in the competition. Saints last went longer without defeat between September-November 2013 under Mauricio Pochettino (8).

Southampton's Theo Walcott has scored three Premier League goals against Manchester United, with all of these coming at a different ground (Old Trafford, Emirates, Goodison Park). Only Les Ferdinand (5), Nicolas Anelka (4) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (4) have scored a Premier League goal against Man Utd at more different venues.

Since his debut in the competition, Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player in the competition (24 - 14 goals, 10 assists), while only Kevin De Bruyne (74) has created more chances than the Portuguese (56).

No player has scored the winning goal in more different Premier League games than Bruno Fernandes this season, with the Portuguese netting the winner in all four of Manchester United's victories so far this term.

