Southampton vs West Ham United. Premier League.

St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton 0

    West Ham United 0

      Southampton 0-0 West Ham: Saints and Hammers in St Mary's stalemate

      Report and free highlights as West Ham hold Southampton to goalless draw at St Mary's Stadium; Saints miss out on moving into the Premier League's top four; West Ham record first goalless league draw in 15 months

      Tuesday 29 December 2020 20:06, UK

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's draw with West Ham in the Premier League

      West Ham weathered a storm and ended with a flurry of endeavour in a goalless draw with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

      Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to manage the game remotely from home after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus - but his side were on top for most of the match although they failed to carve out a clear-cut chance.

      The hosts looked to have broken the deadlock on six minutes after Che Adams cut the ball back to Danny Ings, who danced through two defenders and coolly slotted past Lukasz Fabianski - but Adams was offside in the build-up and VAR chalked it off.

      Despite Southampton dominance, the Hammers conjured some of the clearest chances. Ryan Fredericks was unable to connect cleanly yards from goal, while Tomas Soucek also failed to bury a chance with the goal gaping.

      The best chance of the game fell to West Ham substitute Said Benrahma after Southampton made a mess of clearing Jarrod Bowen's clipped ball into the box - but Saints 'keeper Alex McCarthy put his body on the line and secured the point.

