Southampton vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
Southampton hope to have midfielder Moussa Djenepo available for Sunday's Premier League match against Brighton.
The Mali international was taken off during half-time of the 5-2 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night because of a groin problem, which is not as bad as initially feared.
Leading scorer Danny Ings remains sidelined as he recovers from a leg injury, but is expected to be back after the international break.
Forward Theo Walcott (thigh) and midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) continue their rehabilitation, while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are long-term absentees.
Trending
- Wilder set to leave Sheff Utd after weeks of disagreements
- Mercedes make tough start with Red Bull, McLaren fastest
- North London derby lowdown: Dilemmas, priorities, predictions
- Solskjaer: Lingard loan was a 'no-brainer'
- Relegation battle examined: Who will survive?
- What's changed with West Ham?
- PL predictions: Back Arsenal to see red in NLD
- England bowlers set up crushing win over India
- The sad decline of Deportivo La Coruna
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa preview: Manquillo to return?
Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed forward Aaron Connolly is not expected to return before the international break as he continues to deal with pain from a cracked rib.
Tariq Lamptey will have to undergo surgery for an ongoing hamstring problem, which is expected to see him absent for the remainder of the season.
Adam Webster has been continuing his return from an ankle injury at the start of February and is also targeting a return after the international break.
How to follow
Follow Southampton vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
I am surprised to see Brighton as favourites with Sky Bet for this one. The markets remain fascinated and obsessed with Graham Potter's team turning their form around. They have a point in terms of their relegation chances and surely they will have too much to get involved in that scrap, but Southampton - to my eye - are well-equipped to win this game.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have put impressive back-to-back performances together in the win at Sheffield United and a harsh 5-2 beating at Manchester City, where they played with great bravery and confidence for large parts but were eventually just outclassed. Plus, under Hasenhuttl, Saints are unbeaten in four games vs Brighton, winning three, including the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Amex despite Brighton having fans back inside the stadium. The Evens for Southampton Draw No Bet (meaning we get a full return if Saints win and our stake back if it's a draw) looks best bet material for the weekend.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Southampton draw no bet (Evens with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Pitch to Post Preview - North London derby build up; plus Diallo's instant impact, and how do Everton become a top four side?
In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we turn our attention to Arsenal vs Tottenham, as the north London rivals prepare to face off at the Emirates. Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports football journalists Ben Grounds and Ron Walker to assess the big match. The panel reflect on positive Europa League wins for both sides, consider the potential team selection issues, and which team needs the win more.
We also hear the latest from Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers on Everton's push for the Champions League spots, ahead of their tricky test against Burnley, while Ron returns to assess Amad Diallo's fine first goal for Manchester United and the challenge they face on Sunday against an in-form West Ham, who also have ambitions for the top four.
Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox
Opta stats
- Southampton are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3 D4), more than they've faced any other side without defeat in the competition.
- All three of Brighton's Premier League away games against Southampton have been draws, with the Seagulls opening the scoring in two of those and coming from two goals down in the other.
- Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 2005-06 campaign when the sides were in the Championship.
- Southampton have kept a clean sheet in all five of their Premier League home wins so far this season. When they've conceded at least once at St Mary's this term, they've won none, drawn one and lost six of their seven matches.
- Southampton's seven Premier League games on a Sunday this season have produced 29 goals (16 for, 13 against) - at 4.1 per game, it is the second-highest ratio for a team in Sunday games this season, behind only Aston Villa (4.3).
- Only Southampton themselves have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Brighton this season (17), with the Seagulls losing against Leicester last time out despite taking an early lead.
- Brighton have lost each of their last three Premier League games, last losing four in a row in April 2019 under Chris Hughton.
- Brighton's Graham Potter has only lost four consecutive league games as a manager once previously, doing so with Östersunds FK in the Swedish Superettan across two seasons between October 2013 and April 2014. He has never lost four in a row in the same season.
- Southampton's Danny Ings has scored in each of his last three south coast derbies in the Premier League, netting against Brighton twice and Bournemouth once. The only player with more goals in matches of this kind (featuring Bournemouth, Brighton, Portsmouth & Southampton) than Ings (4) is Callum Wilson (6).
- Brighton's Adam Lallana scored his first Premier League goal in 503 days last time out against Leicester. He could become the 24th different player to score both for and against Southampton in the Premier League, though he hasn't found the net in back-to-back league games since December 2016.