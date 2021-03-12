Southampton vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Southampton hope to have midfielder Moussa Djenepo available for Sunday's Premier League match against Brighton.

The Mali international was taken off during half-time of the 5-2 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night because of a groin problem, which is not as bad as initially feared.

Leading scorer Danny Ings remains sidelined as he recovers from a leg injury, but is expected to be back after the international break.

Forward Theo Walcott (thigh) and midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) continue their rehabilitation, while Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone are long-term absentees.

Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed forward Aaron Connolly is not expected to return before the international break as he continues to deal with pain from a cracked rib.

Tariq Lamptey will have to undergo surgery for an ongoing hamstring problem, which is expected to see him absent for the remainder of the season.

Adam Webster has been continuing his return from an ankle injury at the start of February and is also targeting a return after the international break.

How to follow

Follow Southampton vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

I am surprised to see Brighton as favourites with Sky Bet for this one. The markets remain fascinated and obsessed with Graham Potter's team turning their form around. They have a point in terms of their relegation chances and surely they will have too much to get involved in that scrap, but Southampton - to my eye - are well-equipped to win this game.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have put impressive back-to-back performances together in the win at Sheffield United and a harsh 5-2 beating at Manchester City, where they played with great bravery and confidence for large parts but were eventually just outclassed. Plus, under Hasenhuttl, Saints are unbeaten in four games vs Brighton, winning three, including the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Amex despite Brighton having fans back inside the stadium. The Evens for Southampton Draw No Bet (meaning we get a full return if Saints win and our stake back if it's a draw) looks best bet material for the weekend.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton draw no bet (Evens with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

