Southampton vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Southampton could have leading scorer Danny Ings available again for Sunday's Premier League match against Burnley.

Ings has been stepping up his recovery from a leg injury over the international break, while Theo Walcott (thigh) is also in contention after returning to full training.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse continues to be assessed on the calf problem which cut short his international duty with England, but there are no other fresh selection concerns. Oriol Romeu (ankle), William Smallbone (knee) and Michael Obafemi are all long-term absentees.

Burnley winger Robbie Brady will miss out at St Mary's as he is set for another spell on the sidelines. The Republic of Ireland international suffered a recurrence of an Achilles injury in his country's friendly with Qatar this week and Clarets boss Sean Dyche thinks his latest absence will be "a few weeks at least".

Kevin Long is a doubt after he sustained a calf injury but Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor (hamstring) are available again and should be included in the squad. Ashley Barnes (thigh) is making good progress in his recovery but Sunday's match will come too soon for him.

How to follow

Southampton vs Burnley will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30am; kick-off 12pm.

Southampton

Burnley Sunday 4th April 11:30am Kick off 12:00pm

Jones Knows prediction

The last thing Burnley needed after their win at Everton was the international break. A 22-day break without a game screams 'momentum loser' but they were supremely impressive at Goodison Park with Chris Wood and Matej Vydra linking up impressively in attack. And Vydra has got my attention this weekend.

0:49 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it is great that fans will be returning to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final against Leicester and wants NHS workers to be given tickets

The 28-year-old has struggled since arriving at Turf Moor and has been considered fourth choice for much of his time at Burnley. However, a prolonged run in the team has worked wonders not only in terms of confidence but his ability to play an all-action style that Dyche demands from his front two. His quality and hold-up play was outstanding in the 2-1 win at Everton, providing the assist for Dwight McNeil's spectacular goal. He has created nine chances for his team-mates in his last six starts, so considering the form he showed at Everton, I'm happy to back him for another assist this weekend at 9/2 in what is likely to be a tight game.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Matej Vydra to assist a goal (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Southampton won the reverse fixture against Burnley 1-0 in September, ending a run of seven league games without a win against the Clarets (D3 L4). They've not done the league double over Burnley since the 1970-71 campaign.

Burnley have won four of their 28 away league games against Southampton (D11 L13), though two of those victories have come in their last three visits to St Mary's (1-0 in November 2017, 2-1 in February 2020).

Having scored five goals in their first three Premier League meetings with Burnley (W2 L1), Southampton have netted just four times in their subsequent eight top-flight games against them (W1 D3 L4).

Since beating Liverpool in their first league game of 2021, Southampton have now lost 10 of their last 12 in the Premier League (W1 D1), picking up fewer points this calendar year than any other top-flight side (7).

Southampton scored at least twice in each of their first six home league games this season, netting an average of 2.2 per game (13 in total). Since then, Saints have scored just five goals in eight games at St Mary's Stadium and never more than once in a match.

50% of Burnley's 10 away league goals this season have come in their last three games on the road (3-0 vs Crystal Palace and 2-1 vs Everton). The Clarets are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since July 2020.

Burnley have both scored (32% - 7/22) and conceded (27% - 10/37) a league-high share of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games so far this season. Indeed, the Clarets have either scored or conceded in this timeframe in each of their last four Premier League matches.

Southampton have conceded 51 Premier League goals this season (the second highest in the division), but have an expected goals against tally of 38.6, meaning they've conceded around 12 goals more than expected based on the quality of chances faced. It's the biggest such difference in the Premier League this term.

Southampton striker Danny Ings has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against sides he's previously played for in the competition, including a goal in each of his last two games against Burnley. Only three players have scored in four consecutive Premier League games against former sides - Robbie Keane in 2004, Jermain Defoe in 2009 and Wilfried Bony in 2017.

Chris Wood's six Premier League goals have been worth nine points to Burnley this season - only Danny Ings in 2014-15 and Wood himself in 2017-18 (both 12) have earned more for the Clarets in a single campaign in the competition.

