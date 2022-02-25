Southampton vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Friday as Southampton host Norwich, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his team are capable of competing with the top teams in the Premier League

Southampton will have Romain Perraud back available for the visit of Norwich in the Premier League on Friday.

Full-back Perraud returned a positive Covid test but has returned to training and could return to the matchday squad this week.

Ralph Hasenhuttl remains without Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella, who are all sidelined.

Southampton provisional squad... Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Caballero, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Norwich will have goalkeeper Tim Krul back in contention following a shoulder injury which has seen the Dutchman miss the past five matches.

Midfielders Jacob Sorensen (knee) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) are both back in training as they close in on a return to action.

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is set to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery while defender Andrew Omobamidele remains sidelined by a troublesome back issue.

Norwich provisional squad... Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, McLean, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe.

Dean Smith is not expecting anything else other than another stern challenge. Speaking ahead of the game, Smith said: "I would never underestimate the class and quality Southampton have got - and my players won't either.

"Every Premier League game you go into is tough, and this one will be just as the last game was, even though it was against Liverpool."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team need to follow Burnley's lead and start winning games to help draw other teams into relegation contention

"We can't concentrate on the table at the moment, we have just got to concentrate on results and on our performances.

"We have got a lot of big games coming up at Carrow Road against teams who are in and around us, so we know we have to win games to draw other teams in," Smith added.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Norwich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Southampton's win over Everton

Jones Knows prediction...

Only five teams have won more points in the last nine games than Southampton and I don't see too many problems here if they continue to play with such dynamism and confidence. It's just a shame the markets are in agreement with only 1/2 with Sky Bet available for a home win.

Dean Smith has been speaking about Norwich's exceptional counter-attacking at Liverpool, praising their 29 total number of final third entries at Anfield. While it's fair to assess his boys played with great enthusiasm and endeavour, that statistic was actually the lowest produced by any visiting team at Anfield this season and only Leicester's 1-0 win over Liverpool saw a team produce fewer final third entries against Jurgen Klopp's men than Norwich managed.

To put it into context Saints managed 63 on their visit there. So, for Smith to be pointing towards that as a reason for hope is a little misleading. I remain fully convinced they'll finish bottom of the Premier League this season, despite the clear improvement in their defensive structure.

I'm having an interest in the attacking performance of Kyle Walker-Peters, should he play down the left. The full-back is given a huge amount of licence to get forward in Ralph Hansenhuttl's system with Mohamed Elyounoussi playing more inwardly in midfield.

That has resulted in Walker-Peters having 14 shots on goal in his 15 appearances when starting at left-back as his tendency to cut in on his right foot opens up the possibilities for digs at goal. Against the worst team in the league, Saints should be dominating for large periods so Walker-Peters stands out in the player shots market.

He's 4/6 with Sky Bet for one, 3/1 for two and even the 11/1 for three shouldn't be ruled out. He's overpriced to score, too, at 22/1 - something he has done in two of his last five games.

Opta stats

Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League home games against Norwich (W5 D2), going down 1-0 in January 1994. Saints have won their last three against the Canaries at St Mary's, netting nine goals in these games.

Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in their last nine at St Mary's (W4 D5). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the top-flight between October 2004 and March 2005 (12 games).

Norwich have had fewer shots on target than any other Premier League side this season (70). Their record of 2.8 shots on target per game is their lowest on record in a single campaign in the competition (since 2004-05).

Southampton's Che Adams has been involved in a goal in each of his last three Premier League games, scoring against Tottenham and Manchester United, and assisting against Everton. He's never registered a goal involvement in four consecutive top-flight appearances before.

Norwich's Milot Rashica became the first Kosovan player to score a Premier League goal in their 3-1 defeat against Liverpool last time out. Only Teemu Pukki (6 goals, 1 assist) has been involved in more league goals for the Canaries this season than Rashica (1 goal, 2 assists).

How to follow: Watch Southampton vs Norwich live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League on Friday from 7pm, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Southampton

Norwich City Friday 25th February 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.



You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.



Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Will Conte last the season? Should we be praising Rangnick? Plus Carabao Cup and Everton vs Man City preview

In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports features writer Adam Bate and digital football journalist Declan Olley ahead of the first domestic cup final of the season - and plenty going on in the Premier League too.

PART ONE | What did Antonio Conte mean with his comments about his future, and where has it all gone wrong? Was Ralf Rangnick right to criticise Man Utd's players when praising Anthony Elanga, and is he doing a better job than he's given credit for?

PART TWO | Is there any hope for Everton against Manchester City on Saturday, after the Premier League leaders' defeat at Spurs last week? Plus we discuss why criticism of City over their lack of a No 9 may be missing the mark, and just how worried Frank Lampard should be about the Toffees' relegation fight.

PART THREE | The Carabao Cup final - who is this game bigger for? Has Liverpool's squad depth leapfrogged Chelsea's, and not just thanks to Luis Diaz? What do we do with Romelu Lukaku - and can Kai Havertz steal his place?