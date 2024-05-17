Southampton 3-1 West Brom (Agg 3-1): Saints march into Championship play-off final against Leeds

Southampton will face Leeds in the Championship play-off final as a second-half salvo saw them overcome West Brom 3-1.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, the Saints prevailed in the second leg at St Mary's to reach Wembley.

Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong's double did the damage in the second half, as they blew the Baggies away late on to settle the semi-final tie.

Cedric Kipre headed in a final-minute consolation for the Baggies, who now face a third successive season in the second tier.

Southampton will face Leeds in the final on Sunday, May 26 - live on Sky Sports Football - with the winner securing promotion to next season's Premier League.

Saints strike in second half to secure place in final

Southampton dominated the first half at St Mary's, but the closest they came was when David Brooks clipped the outside of the post following Armstrong's cross, rarely testing Alex Palmer in the West Brom net.

But the breakthrough was found shortly after half-time. A mistake from Grady Diangana allowed Smallbone in to play a one-two with Brooks, before dashing through the middle and striking an unstoppable effort past Palmer.

Brooks was involved again shortly after as he was chopped down in the box by Kipre, but the referee waved away the penalty protests leaving Southampton, and manager Russell Martin, furious.

But the decision wouldn't cost Southampton in the end, as Armstrong doubled their lead on 78 minutes, drilling a precise low effort from 14 yards into the bottom corner, before slotting away his second from the penalty spot eight minutes later after Ryan Manning had been brought down in the box.

There would at least be something for the travelling West Brom fans to cheer about late on, as Kipre grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time.

The goals that took Southampton to Wembley

Martin: My players were amazing | I'm so proud of Will Smallbone

Southampton manager Russell Martin on Sky Sports Football:

Southampton manager Russell Martin on Sky Sports Football:

"The players were amazing. I'm really proud of them. In the first half we were good, in the second half they were incredible. They freed up a little bit. We made some tweaks to things and they carried it out so well.

"Some of the football was amazing. We were up against a really good team and a top coach in Carlos. But in the end I feel like we got what we deserved.

"Now we have to get there [promotion] for it to mean anything. It all leads into the big one. If we can play with the same courage and intensity as tonight we'll give ourselves a chance. It's one we can enjoy tonight and be a bit relieved. But then it's about getting ready.

"When the fans sing his name I feel emotional for Will [Smallbone]. He's so desperate to play for his club. It's his club. He's had some tough moments in his short career so far.

"He's an amazing human being, and watching him grow this season has been one of the biggest privileges so far of my managerial career. He's been so important for us. He's selfless, he's a brilliant team-mate and he's growing in importance all the time.

"He has the capability to be a really top player and I'm proud of him."

Martin on reports of crowd trouble after final whistle "I haven't seen it but I think it's unnecessary and I'm pretty sure it will be a real, real minority.



"Our fans were amazing tonight. For those who did do that, if it tarnishes the night we've had and the win we've had and getting to Wembley in any way then they've let themselves down."

Corberan: Now is the moment to feel the pain

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan on Sky Sports Football:

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan on Sky Sports Football:

"Unfortunately we couldn't avoid some of the losing of the ball and we conceded the goal from this situation. In general, it's not just this situation; I don't think the team felt as comfortable when we weren't with the ball. We didn't attack at the level we wanted to attack.

"When these things happen and there is a good team in front of you, you will suffer because good teams use mistakes well.

"Now is the moment to feel the pain. This is the feeling we all have because we had the motivation to go to Wembley. We didn't want it just to be the play-offs, but it didn't happen. Now is the moment to finish this season and, from tomorrow, we will start the next one."

The second leg at St Mary's in numbers

How Leeds reached the final

The goal scorers: Smallbone & Armstrong

Will Smallbone on Sky Sports Football:

"My goal was just instinctive! What a win. It was a tough game, West Brom are a tough side. The fans were brilliant and they showed up in their numbers, which spurred us on to victory.

"The manager's put a lot of faith in me this year and I can't speak highly enough of what he's done for me and my career. It's been my dream to be here playing for as long as I can remember and to do it right now is amazing."

Adam Armstrong on Sky Sports Football:

"It's amazing and something we've been working on all year, to get back to the Premier League. We were gutted we didn't make the top two, but if we can go up this way, what a way it will be.

"I'm proud of everyone. The way we play is not easy. You've seen the way we keep the ball and it's exciting at times. It paid off today. We had to put a marker down for the final and we've done that."

Warnock: It will be an incredible final

Sky Sports' EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

'The right final makes its way to Wembley'

Sky Sports' EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"Third versus fourth it will be at Wembley, as Southampton set up their date with destiny against Leeds United.

"Fair play to West Brom and Norwich, who both had solid seasons, but on the basis of what we've seen over the campaign you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who'd say we don't have the right final, with two teams who picked up enough points over the course of the campaign to secure automatic promotion on another day.

"Southampton will maybe feel they have the edge, based on their two wins over Leeds this season - including one just a couple of weeks ago on the final day of the regular campaign at Elland Road.

"But on the day at the national stadium anything can happen, and with so much quality at either end of the pitch it really could go any way."

Southampton advance to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, where they will face Leeds at Wembley on Sunday May 26, live on Sky Sports Football.

West Brom will remain in the second tier for the 2024/25 campaign.