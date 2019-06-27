Spain 4-1 France: Germany await Spain in Euro U21 final after semi-final stroll

3:19 Highlights of the semi-final between Spain U21 and France U21 from the European Under-21 Championships in Italy Highlights of the semi-final between Spain U21 and France U21 from the European Under-21 Championships in Italy

Spain booked a European Championship final date with Germany after thrashing France 4-1 courtesy of a classy all-round semi-final display.

France took an early lead when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from the penalty spot (16) but Marc Roca took advantage of some sloppy French marking to level it up (28).

From then on Spain took over with Mikel Oyarzabal (45+5), Daniel Olmo (47) and Borja Mayoral (67) punishing a lacklustre French team.

Sunday's showpiece is a repeat of the 2017 decider - a game which Germany ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Mitchell Weiser's first-half header.

After a cagey start by both teams, Mateta gave France the lead from the spot after Junior Firpo shoved over former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

However, the goal kicked Spain into gear and Roca equalised when he tapped home a rebound after his original header was pushed clear by Paul Bernardoni.

Oyarzabal fired Spain in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after being tripped by Ibrahima Konate.

Any hope of a French revival were dented by Olmo, who extended Spain's advantage immediately after the break following a quite brilliant Fabian Ruiz reverse pass.

It was then a case of how many for the Spanish and substitute Mayoral scored four minutes after coming off the bench with a powerful drive from a tight angle.

