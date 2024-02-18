 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St. Johnstone vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

McDiarmid ParkAttendance6,986.

St. Johnstone 0

    Rangers 3

    • M Diomande (37th minute)
    • J Tavernier (79th minute pen, 87th minute pen)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers: Mohamed Diomande's strike and James Tavernier penalties move Gers top of table

    Match report and highlights as Rangers move top of the Scottish Premiership; Mohamed Diomande’s stunning strike and James Tavernier's penalties give Rangers a 3-0 win at St Johnstone to take full advantage of Celtic's slip-up; Rangers move two points ahead of Celtic at the top

    Sunday 18 February 2024 14:08, UK

    Mohammed Diomande celebrates after giving Rangers the lead at St Johnstone
    Image: Mohammed Diomande celebrates after giving Rangers the lead at St Johnstone

    Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership after Mohamed Diomande’s thumping strike and James Tavernier’s two penalties gave them a 3-0 win at St Johnstone.

    Philippe Clement's side took full advantage of Celtic's slip-up on Saturday to move two points above the reigning champions and go top for the first time since August 2022.

    January signing Diomande set Rangers on their way to a crucial victory at McDiarmid Park with a stunning 37th-minute hit from outside the box for his first goal for the club and the only shot on target of the first half.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Mohamed Diomande scores a stunner for Rangers in their clash with St Johnstone

    Rangers were livelier in the second half and eventually Tavernier doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Dujon Sterling was fouled by Andrew Considine following a VAR review.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    James Tavernier doubles Rangers' lead from the penalty spot after Dujon Sterling was fouled in the box

    VAR was needed again to award Rangers another penalty after Luke Robinson handballed Tom Lawrence's strike and Tavernier scored his second from the spot in the 87th minute.

    Trending

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    James Tavernier scores his second penalty of the game as they head to top spot in the Scottish Premiership

    St Johnstone failed to have a shot on target in the defeat to leave Craig Levein's side 10th and eight points above bottom side Livingston.

    More to follow...

    Also See:

    What's next?

    Motherwell
    Celtic

    Sunday 25th February 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

    St Johnstone's next Scottish Premiership match is away to St Mirren on February 24, while Rangers host Hearts.

    Both games kick-off at 3pm.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports F1

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more