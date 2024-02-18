St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers: Mohamed Diomande's strike and James Tavernier penalties move Gers top of table

St. Johnstone vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.
McDiarmid ParkAttendance6,986.
Match report and highlights as Rangers move top of the Scottish Premiership; Mohamed Diomande’s stunning strike and James Tavernier's penalties give Rangers a 3-0 win at St Johnstone to take full advantage of Celtic's slip-up; Rangers move two points ahead of Celtic at the top
Sunday 18 February 2024 14:08, UK
Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership after Mohamed Diomande’s thumping strike and James Tavernier’s two penalties gave them a 3-0 win at St Johnstone.
Philippe Clement's side took full advantage of Celtic's slip-up on Saturday to move two points above the reigning champions and go top for the first time since August 2022.
January signing Diomande set Rangers on their way to a crucial victory at McDiarmid Park with a stunning 37th-minute hit from outside the box for his first goal for the club and the only shot on target of the first half.
Rangers were livelier in the second half and eventually Tavernier doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Dujon Sterling was fouled by Andrew Considine following a VAR review.
VAR was needed again to award Rangers another penalty after Luke Robinson handballed Tom Lawrence's strike and Tavernier scored his second from the spot in the 87th minute.
St Johnstone failed to have a shot on target in the defeat to leave Craig Levein's side 10th and eight points above bottom side Livingston.
More to follow...
St Johnstone's next Scottish Premiership match is away to St Mirren on February 24, while Rangers host Hearts.
Both games kick-off at 3pm.