St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen: Connor Ronan strike enough for St Mirren to see off Aberdeen

Connor Ronan's second-half strike moved St Mirren three points behind opponents Aberdeen, beating the Dons 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

Ronan curled home from 16 yards in the 61st minute to earn the Buddies a 1-0 victory and put them within one win of the Scottish Premiership’s top six.

It was a third victory of 2022 for Jim Goodwin’s side, but their first in Paisley since Ronan scored a double against the Dons four months ago.

Ronan’s goal was the bright spot of a game lacking in goalmouth action and Aberdeen never threatened an equaliser.

Jamie McGrath was restored to St Mirren’s starting line-up after missing two games because he had been affected by transfer speculation. Aberdeen had midfielder Dean Campbell deputising for the injured Jonny Hayes at left-back.

The hosts started well and Marcus Fraser and Greg Kiltie threatened but neither could hit the target. Aberdeen improved in possession but could not make any inroads in the final third.

Lewis Ferguson did come close for the visitors from long range when space opened up for the midfielder to drive forward. He unleashed a left-footed strike from 25 yards which curled just away from the top corner.

Image: Aberdeen were unable to find a way past St Mirren

The only time a goalkeeper was called into meaningful first-half action was when Calvin Ramsay’s cross was too close to Jak Alnwick and the Saints number one palmed the ball behind.

The players went down the tunnel to the strains of Orange Juice’s ‘Rip it up and start again’ and the Dons fans were given some encouragement that the game might come alive just after the break.

Scott Brown swept a first-time shot just over from 18 yards before seeing an effort cleared off the line by Charles Dunne after Alnwick missed Campbell’s deep cross.

The game came to life in St Mirren’s first decent attack of the second half. Kiltie’s square ball was behind Ronan but Ramsay was slow to close down the on-loan Wolves midfielder and he turned and curled the ball inside the far post for his fourth goal for St Mirren.

The Dons brought on Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy but they barely got in the St Mirren box in the final half hour and the visiting fans vented their frustration during and after the match.

What's next?

St Mirren travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Aberdeen host St Johnstone on the same day with both games kicking off at 3pm.