St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Alex Greive and Curtis Main strike to put Dee on the brink

Dundee took a step closer to being relegated straight back to the cinch Championship after just one season following a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Goals from Alex Greive and Curtis Main ensured the Paisley side's Premiership status for another season but left their visitors on the precipice of the drop.

Livingston's late equaliser against St Johnstone spared them that immediate fate but Dundee are now six points behind the Perth team with two games to play and a goal difference seven goals worse.

Mark McGhee's side, who have not won since he took charge in February, could be relegated when they play Hibs on Tuesday night.

St Mirren made one change from the side that had defeated St Johnstone with Ethan Erhahon replacing the injured Connor Ronan.

Dundee, in turn, made two changes from last weekend's loss at Aberdeen. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan both dropped to the bench, with Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan taking their places.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind after just four minutes after a howler from Charlie Adam.

The Dundee captain inexplicably played a pass right across the front of his own goal, presenting a tap-in for Greive from close range.

St Mirren could have doubled their lead through Main but his towering header from Alex Gogic's cross was well saved by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Greg Kiltie then lined up a driven effort from the edge of the box that went narrowly past the post with Sharp beaten, before Adam fired a free-kick into the St Mirren wall at the other end.

Scott Tanser then picked out Conor McCarthy with a perfect cross but the Irishman could not get his header on target.

Dundee started the second half on top and only a brilliant Jak Alnwick save denied Ryan Sweeney an equaliser from Adam's free-kick.

Jordan McGhee then scuffed a shot against the post after St Mirren had failed to clear a corner, the ball falling kindly for the goalkeeper.

Dundee would pay for those misses when they fell further behind after 55 minutes. Marcus Fraser played the ball wide to Main who took a touch before firing a shot high past Sharp.

Niall McGinn had one late chance for Dundee but his shot went well past the post.

What the managers said...

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We were always aiming high. We're absolutely safe but we're trying to finish seventh. The fruits of our hard work are showing now.

"There's been an intensity in the last two games and a press that has represented the people of Paisley. They're a hard-working community and we want a team on the pitch that represents that.

"We'll concentrate on finishing as high up as we can. The work to build for next season started a long time ago."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I think we have to think St Johnstone will take at least a point from the two games.

"We're at home, we have to play for pride and be professional and turn up properly, roll up the sleeves, do the things we have been doing until today and show the supporters who come on Tuesday that we care.

"I believe the players do care, regardless of how the performance was today. The boys have shown that in recent weeks and we have to show that again."

What's next?

St Mirren host Livingston on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership; kick-off 7.45pm. Dundee are at home to Hibernian the previous evening, with the same kick-off time.