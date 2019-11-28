Swansea vs Fulham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Swansea will check on Mike van der Hoorn after the defender was forced off at half-time in Tuesday's draw at Huddersfield with an ankle injury. He was replaced by Ben Cabango, who was making his Championship debut, and the 19-year-old is primed for a first start if Van der Hoorn is not passed fit.

Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and Joe Rodon (ankle) remain sidelined, while boss Steve Cooper may opt to start loanee Sam Surridge in attack.

Fulham have doubts over Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) and Bobby Reid (hamstring). Both were forced off during the 3-0 win against Derby on Tuesday.

Anthony Knockaert dropped to the bench in midweek and is likely to be recalled if either player is ruled out. Manager Scott Parker has no other injury concerns as his side chase a fourth straight win.

Recent form

Three games without a win for Swansea has seen them drop to fifth in the table, having drawn at Huddersfield on Tuesday night. They also lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Fulham are enjoying their best run of form of the season, having won their last three games in a row to put themselves back in contention for automatic promotion.

What the managers said...

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "They play good football and they're a Premier League squad. They could compete week in week out in the Premier League.

"So I'm not surprised they're doing well and playing good football. I think they will try and play the way they play, but we'll focus on ourselves and what we bring to the table."

Swansea vs Fulham Live on

Fulham's Scott Parker: "We know they're a very good side and we know the problems they can cause us. Steve's done a very good job there in a short space of time, so I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Our main aim and our main focus, like always, is to go to Swansea and try and get a positive result. We realise this is a tough match, they've shown that this year with the way they've started this season, they've got positive results and they're right up there. This is going to be a tough place for us, but it's one which my team will be fully prepared for and we look to go there and get a positive result."

Latest highlights

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Swansea

1:46 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Derby Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Derby

Talking point: Can Fulham challenge the top two?

Fulham have put their best run of wins together since August and look to be right on track for automatic promotion, but still have a little bit of ground to make up to catch West Brom and Leeds.

A win at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night would be a massive step in the right direction for Scott Parker's side, and a big statement against a good side to show they have the right credentials to return to the Premier League.

Opta stats

Swansea City have won five of their last six league encounters with Fulham (L1), with this their first clash since January 2014 in the Premier League (2-0 win).

Fulham have won just two of their last 10 away league visits to Swansea City (W2 D3 L5), although those two wins have arrived in their last four trips.

Having gone 14 games unbeaten at the Liberty Stadium between December 2018 and August 2019, Swansea have won just one of their six home Championship games since (D1 L4).

Fulham will be looking to win four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2018.

No Championship side has scored more 90th minute goals than Swansea this season (3), however each of those have come away from home.

Championship top goalscorer Aleksander Mitrovic has scored 13 goals for Fulham this season, at least seven more than any other player for the Cottagers.

Prutton's prediction

Swansea are just starting to slip a little in terms of results, but I don't too many would have had them in play-off contention by December, so Steve Cooper will still be happy.

Fulham have climbed up the table after three wins and they still have question marks around their performances against the better sides in the league. This is a chance for them to lay down a marker.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)