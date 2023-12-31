Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth: Pape Sarr, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison score to close gap on top four

Pape Sarr and Heung-Min Son delivered Tottenham parting gifts before Richarlison secured a 3-1 victory over in-form Bournemouth to close the gap on the top four to one point.

The pair will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup respectively next month, although Sarr's involvement is in doubt after he left the pitch injured and in tears during the first half.

The Senegal midfielder struck an early opener for Tottenham, but Bournemouth dominated the rest of the half and missed a host of chances before Son netted Spurs' second with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Richarlison swept in a late third although Bournemouth pushed until the end, seeing substitute Alex Scott score a consolation which was the least Andoni Iraola's side deserved.

How Spurs closed the gap

Image: Heung-Min Son celebrates after scoring Tottenham's second goal

Tottenham began the day four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and immediately set about narrowing the gap with Son firing wide from an offside position and then Richarlison lofting over. Bournemouth threatened too, Solanke mistiming a downward header before Sarr found the net.

Team news: Rodrigo Bentancur made a shock return from injury to start for Tottenham in place of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Giovani Lo Celso came in for the suspended Dejan Kulusevski.

Lewis Cook returned from injury to start for Bournemouth as one of two changes. Luis Sinisterra also came in while Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo dropped to the bench.

Rodrigo Bentancur stepped forward to intercept in the Bournemouth half, Giovani Lo Celso won the second ball and as the visitors' defence backed off, Sarr fired into the bottom corner.

Image: Tottenham's Pape Sarr celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

Neto saved from Emerson Royal and then Son before the injured Sarr left the pitch inconsolable, with his premature departure helping Bournemouth get on top.

Image: Tottenham's Pape Sarr leaves the pitch after picking up an injury

Marcus Tavernier's free-kick was deflected narrowly wide and Justin Kluivert dragged an effort off target from inside the box. A Bournemouth equaliser felt inevitable, but Spurs survived as Ben Davies deflected Solanke's shot onto the crossbar at the end of a breathless half.

Bournemouth picked up from where they left off with a Solanke header kept out by Guglielmo Vicario, but despite their dominance, Richarlison missed a huge opportunity, rolling wide from Son's through ball.

Image: Heung-min Son and Richarlison celebrate Tottenham's second goal

Solanke missed another chance - the striker racking up nine shots - side-footing wide from close range as Spurs dug deep in the wind and rain. Son eased the tension with a fine finish to double their lead and with Spurs purring, Richarlison tapped in from Brennan Johnson's cross.

But Bournemouth never gave up, seeing Scott find the bottom right corner with a composed finish and there was still time for Spurs substitute Bryan Gil to hit the crossbar from just yards out and another Scott goal to be ruled out for offside.

