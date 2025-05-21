Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd: Brennan Johnson's goal fires Spurs to first trophy in 17 years with Europa League final win

Brennan Johnson's scrappy first-half goal fired Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United.

It was a game - and goal - that was befitting of a clash between the Premier League's 16th and 17th-placed teams, but it was Spurs who finally ended their silverware drought, winning their first title since 2008.

Ange Postecoglou's claim earlier in the campaign that he always wins trophies in his second season has been vindicated. Whether it is enough for him to remain as Spurs manager remains to be seen but the club will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There was a touch of confusion around the goal. Pape Sarr sent in a good cross, with Johnson and Luke Shaw charging for it. The ball pinged between the two before coming off Shaw's arm, sending it goalwards.

The Spurs forward got the lightest of final touches at the near post, sending the sea of white shirts inside the San Mames into raptures.

Image: Tottenham took the lead against Man Utd in the Europa League final in Bilbao

Brennan Johnson’s goal was Tottenham's first stike in a cup final in five attempts.



They failed to score in the 2009, 2015 and 2021 Carabao Cup finals, plus the 2019 Champions League final.

Man Utd dominated the second half as they searched for an equaliser - and they had three gilt-edged chances after the hour.

Bruno Fernandes' floated free-kick met Leny Yoro's outstretched foot but a leaping Guglielmo Vicario kept him out. The Spurs goalkeeper was then saved by Micky van de Ven as the defender acrobatically cleared Rasmus Hojlund's header off the line.

Image: Micky van de Ven acrobatically cleared off the line

Fernandes - who has bailed his team out on more than one occasion this season - fizzed a free header past the post. In seven minutes of added time, Vicario made a match-winning save to keep out Shaw's header.

Casemiro then fired into the side netting as Man Utd ran out of ideas in Bilbao. It means they will have no European football next season and their summer transfers will likely be impacted as a result.

But the night belonged to Tottenham, who lifted their first European trophy since 1984 and beat Man Utd for a fourth time this year.

Team news: Spurs made 10 changes from defeat at Aston Villa on Friday. Pape Sarr kept his place, with captain Heung-Min Son named on the bench.

Man Utd also made sweeping changes. Lenny Yoro was fit to start, with semi-final hero Mason Mount also in the XI.

Johnson on his goal: I can't describe the feeling

Tottenham goalscorer Brennan Johnson to TNT Sport:

"I'm so happy right now. This season hasn't been good but not one of us players cares right now.

"This is what it's all about. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered for not winning a trophy, but to get the first one in a while today, I'm so happy.

Player ratings Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario (7); Porro (7), Romero (9), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (7); Bissouma (7), Bentancur (7), Sarr (7); Johnson (7), Solanke (7), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Son (5), Danso (6), Spence (n/a), Gray (n/a).



Manchester United: Onana (5); Yoro (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (4); Mazraoui (6), Casemiro (5), Fernandes (4), Dorgu (6); Amad (6), Mount (4); Hojlund (5).



Subs: Zirkzee (5), Garnacho (6), Dalot (n/a), Mainoo (n/a).



Player of the Match: Cristian Romero.

"Ever since I came here, it's been 'Tottenham are a good team but never get it done'. We got it done.

"I knew I touched it [for the goal], and then I looked up and the ball was trickling into the goal. I can't describe the feeling.

"[The final few minutes were] horrible. I couldn't watch. I was listening to what the boys were saying, asking how long was left.

"When we defended that corner at the end, I kind of knew. The relief is nothing I can describe.

"Tottenham Hotspur finishing 17th in the Premier League isn't good enough, but we've had an unbelievable Europa run and the fans have been so good. I thought they had the edge on the United fans, to be honest. It got us through the game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He [Postecoglou] has done his job. If there's ever a time for a mic drop it's now, so I'll be looking forward to his interview.

"I can't thank the manager enough for how much trust he's had in us, especially in the Europa League. He had a great way of getting everyone up for it and it shows."

Postecoglou continues second season trophy wins

In terms of clubs where he has had a second season or second full season in charge, Postecoglou won league titles with South Melbourne (1997/98) and Brisbane Roar (2010/11) in Australia, and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos (2019). He also won cup competitions at each club.

At Celtic, Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership title in both of his campaigns, doing so earlier than at other points in his career. He won the Scottish League Cup in each season too, and the 2022/23 Scottish Cup.

When managing Australia, Postecoglou won the Asian Cup in 2015, two years after he took over. He also had success as boss of Australia's U17 and U20 teams.

There are three clubs he failed to win any trophies with but he did not see out two seasons in charge of them - Panachaiki, Whittlesea Zebras and Melbourne Victory.

Story of the match in stats...

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea and Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

The drama on the final day is set to come in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League, with just one point now separating fourth-in-the-table Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in seventh, with third, fourth and fifth spots still up for grabs.

Forest and Chelsea are both still in the mix and play each other on the final day, and the Sky Sports cameras will be at the City Ground as all the drama unfolds in what promises to be a rollercoaster conclusion to the top-flight campaign.

Meanwhile, there will be a party atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace before Arne Slot's champions finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2020.

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports than ever before with 215 games live during the 2025/26 Premier League season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.