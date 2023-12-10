Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle: Richarlison scores twice as Spurs end winless run by thrashing depleted Magpies

Richarlison scored twice as Spurs ended their five-game winless run with a scintillating 4-1 thrashing of top-four rivals Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Making his first start since October, Richarlison converted a Heung-Min Son cross from close range for his first goal then added his second from a looping Pedro Porro pass in the second half.

Earlier, defender Destiny Udogie had given Spurs the lead when he powered home another left-wing delivery from Son, who later added their fourth from the penalty spot having been brought down by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Tottenham came into the game having surrendered the lead in five consecutive games but the victory never looked in doubt on this occasion, despite Joelinton's stoppage-time consolation goal, with the injury-hit visitors slumping to a second heavy defeat in three days following their 3-0 reverse against Everton.

The win keeps Spurs within three points of the top four and puts them three clear of sixth-placed Manchester United. Newcastle, meanwhile, now sit seven points off fourth place in seventh.

Player ratings: Tottenham: Vicario (7), Porro (8), Romero (7), Davies (7), Udogie (8), Sarr (7), Bissouma (7), Johnson (8), Kulusevski (8), Richarlison (8), Son (9).



Subs: Hojbjerg (6), Lo Celso (7), Skipp (6), Gil (6), Donley (6).



Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Trippier (4), Schar (5), Lascelles (5), Livramento (5), Miley (6), Guimaraes (6), Joelinton (6), Almiron (6), Gordon (6), Isak (6).



Subs: Wilson (7), Longstaff (6), Hall (6), Ritchie (6), Krafth (6).



Player of the Match: Heung-Min Son

How Spurs overwhelmed Newcastle

Characteristically, Postecoglou's response to Tottenham's poor form was to throw an extra attacker into his starting line-up, with Richarlison joining Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Son in their forward line having recently returned from a groin injury. It proved an inspired decision.

Team news: Richarlison handed start Richarlison came into Tottenham's starting line-up for the first time since October while Pape Matar Sarr also returned.

Newcastle named the same 10 outfield players for the fifth consecutive game, with Martin Dubravka deputising for Nick Pope in goal.

There was an early let-off for the hosts when Ben Davies got a vital toe to Anthony Gordon's low cross to prevent Alexander Isak from converting what would have been a simple chance, but soon Newcastle were pinned back and unable to contain Spurs' forwards.

Image: Destiny Udogie scores for Spurs against Newcastle

Miguel Almiron hacked a Cristian Romero header off the line following a corner and shortly afterwards there was a hint at what was to come, with Richarlison narrowly missing a whipped cross from Son, who was giving Kieran Trippier a torrid time on Spurs' left.

Son got the better of Trippier again for the opener, collecting Udogie's pass and producing another super cross for the left-back to net his first goal for the club from close-range having ghosted into the box untracked.

Spurs should have doubled their lead a few minutes later when Johnson's low cross was dragged woefully wide from Pape Matar Sarr, with Spurs players queuing up behind him.

Another Spurs lapse gave Almiron a chance to equalise after that as Johnson gave the ball away in his own half, but Guglielmo Vicario made a comfortable save and the hosts soon resumed the onslaught.

Image: Richarlison plays a pass early on in Spurs' clash with Newcastle

Trippier was at fault again for the second goal as Son beat him with ease to cut the ball back for Richarlison, who should have then added a third before the break when he somehow failed to connect with a Kulusevski cross from point-blank range.

He didn't have to wait long for a second goal, however, adding Spurs' third when he controlled Porro's ball over the top in the 60th minute and beat the out-of-position Dubravka.

Spurs continued to dominate but they were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Romero went in with a reckless stamp on Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson, for which he was only booked.

Image: Heung-Min Son celebrates after converting a penalty to put Spurs 4-0 up

Spurs then added their fourth when Son sprang the Newcastle offside trap and drew a foul from Dubravka, before dusting himself down to dispatch the penalty for his 10th Premier League goal of the campaign.

Spurs had chances to extend their lead further, with Johnston striking the woodwork and Oliver Skipp drawing a save from Dubravka, but Newcastle went up the other end and grabbed a consolation goal, pouncing on some defensive sloppiness as Joelinton slid home from Wilson's pass.

There was no dampening the Spurs party, however, as Postecoglou's side celebrated an emphatic return to winning ways - and a cathartic return to form for Richarlison in particular.

Ange: Richarlison so important to us

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for Richarlison, who had only scored one Premier League goal this season before this game.

"Richy was great, really important. Him and Pape [Matar Sarr] coming back in gave us some real energy and we were really going to need that today.

"Richy was important to us at the start of the year too, but he wasn't fully fit. He was kind of restricted in his movements. At times, we had to play him at wide to get him through games.

"Since he has come back, he feels a lot better physically. It wasn't just his goals, his general work-rate, his energy and physicality were very good for us."

On using Richarlison as a striker rather than out wide, he added: "It's just because Richy is healthy now. I think that's his best position, through the middle.

"Also, looking at the last few weeks, our best chances have gone to the wide players. Sonny is still our best finisher and I thought getting him back out on the left would give us some more avenues to score goals. He set the tone early on and the lads fed off that."

Of Spurs' injury situation easing up, he added: "We are trying to build something here and part of that is, through the tough periods, to not allow the lads too much of an attitude in terms of excuses.

"But the reality is - and I was probably too hard on them in retrospect - we got decimated after the Chelsea game. It's no coincidence our form has improved since we got players back.

"It sounds like excuses but that's the reality of the Premier League. You don't need too much analysis to see why, in the last few weeks, we haven't been as conclusive in our results as earlier in the season."

Tottenham head to Nottingham Forest for Friday Night Football on December 15, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

Newcastle must beat AC Milan at St James' Park in their final Group F Champions League game on Wednesday December 13 and hope already-qualified Dortmund can pick up at least a point at home to Paris Saint Germain to leapfrog the French champions and sneak into second spot. Kick-off 8pm.

Eddie Howe's side then host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday December 16. Kick-off 3pm.