Tottenham 2-2 Roma: Mats Hummels scores late to deny Spurs in the Europa League

Mats Hummels atoned for conceding an early penalty by firing in a late equaliser for Roma in an action-packed 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

With just two minutes on the clock, the veteran defender took down Pape Matar Sarr in the box - a challenge that was initially waved off by referee Glenn Nyberg. However, in what was a prelude for the busy night VAR would have, Nyberg overturned the decision.

Heung-Min Son made no mistake in stepping up and cooling early nerves by sending Mile Svilar the wrong way from the spot.

Tottenham's early goal was the 'dilly-ding, dilly-dong' that Claudio Ranieri's side needed as a peach of a ball from Paulo Dybala was met by Evan N'Dicka, who nodded in the equaliser.

Spurs fans then watched with bated breath as Roma continued to attack and had the ball in the back of the net just three minutes later, but VAR came to the rescue again, ruling Stephan El Shaarawy's goal out for offside.

The remainder of the first period belonged to Spurs, who pillaged the Roma backline and regained a lead after Brennan Johnson turned in a cross from Dejan Kulusevski. Two very nearly became three when the home side had two bites of the cherry, only to see both Johnson and Dominic Solanke denied by a super double save from Svilar.

Roma broke fast out of the blocks after half-time to get back on level terms but VAR once again had other plans for Il Giallorossi. Artem Dovbyk watched on as two goals he was involved in were chalked off for marginal offsides in quick succession.

Referee Nyberg was called upon again to make a big decision when Rodrigo Bentancur's late sliding challenge on Alexis Saelemaekers caused the Roma bench to erupt in calling for a red, but the decision, after a brief check, stood.

Despite Roma's second-half dominance, Spurs did come close to adding to the margin after substitute James Maddison played in Solanke, but Svilar denied him once again.

Hummels' late goal puts Spurs ninth in the Europa League, while Roma earned their first point under Ranieri.

Ange: Why can't we just entertain?

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou:

"Why can't it just be entertaining, mate? Isn't that why we all come? Would you really prefer us to sketch out a couple of little draws and a 1-0 win and we get through? I don't know.

"I'd much rather we were exciting to watch and maybe it is edge-of-the-seat stuff, and sometimes you don't get the reward like we could have tonight. I think if you want those kind of games, there's plenty in world football you can watch every weekend.

"I'd like to think when you tune into us, you'll be entertained."

Consistency continues to allude Spurs

Sky Sports' William Bititbiri at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

"When Son's early penalty hit the back of the net, Spurs fans would have thought they had finally cracked the code to stringing together consistent performances and results, but as wave after wave of Roma attacks followed, the familiar reality of Spurs' unpredictability crept back into the mind of onlookers.

"The Jekyll and Hyde nature of Spurs presented itself on either side of the half-time break. In the first period, Spurs were dominant and aggressive, but that fell by the wayside in the second half. Roma grabbed the initiative and saw two goals ruled out during their spell of persistence. Spurs couldn't deal with their visitors.

"It's entertaining to watch Tottenham but results will continue to allude them with the approach that Postecoglou is persisting with."