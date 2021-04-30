Tottenham vs Sheff Utd preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Sheff Utd in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Ben Davies is the only absentee for Tottenham.

Davies has missed the last six weeks with an ankle injury and interim boss Ryan Mason does not know when the left-back will be fit.

Spurs have no other injuries, but welcome defender Joe Rodon back into the squad after he was cup-tied for last weekend's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Sander Berge is set to make his long-awaited return from injury for Sheffield United.

The Norway midfielder has been out since mid-December with a hamstring problem but interim boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he is ready to be included in the squad again.

Chris Basham (leg) resumed training this week but the trip to London may come too soon for the central defender, who has been sidelined for six weeks. Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh) and Jack O'Connell (knee) continue their recoveries.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Sheff Utd will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.15pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United Sunday 2nd May 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Last time out...

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Southampton

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win against Brighton

Jones Knows prediction...

If ever an outright market offered such little value, this is it. Do I want to back Tottenham at 1/4 with Sky Bet? Absolutely not. Do I want to back Sheffield United at 11/1? Absolutely not. That probably means the draw is the play but Spurs' extra quality in the final third should see them over the line even though they were absolutely dismal in the Carabao Cup final where, to my eye, Harry Kane didn't look anywhere near his sharpest.

The cards markets is the place to be, though. This Tottenham side are packed full of players who draw fouls for fun. No team in the Premier League this season have won more fouls leading to a booking this season with 74 opposition players picking up a card. Lucas Moura, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele feature in the top 20 for fouls won per 90 minutes by any Premier League player to have played more than 400 minutes this season. Moura sits fifth in that list with a return of 3.05 fouls won per game.

Here, they are lining up against officially the dirtiest team in the league as the Blades' tally of 63 yellow cards is the most produced by any Premier League side this season. Paul Heckingbottom hasn't really changed the style too much but he does like to go with a two-man base in midfield of John Fleck and Oliver Norwood. And since he took charge, the tenacious pair have been making nearly two fouls per 90 minutes but have escaped getting booked. I can't see that lasting another week against such an opponent like Spurs. The 10/11 with Sky Bet for either Fleck or Norwood to be booked rates as the best bet of the weekend when it comes to short prices. Get on.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Either Ollie Norwood or John Fleck to get carded (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Tottenham are looking to complete their first league double over Sheffield United since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 3-1 win at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

Sheffield United are winless in all four of their Premier League away games against Spurs (D2 L2), with their last away league win against them coming in November 1991 (1-0).

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 25 Premier League games in London (D8 L16), beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in February 2020. The Blades have lost all five of their league games in the capital this season by an aggregate score of 12-2.

Tottenham Hotspur have scored at least once in each of their last 10 Premier League games (W5 D2 L3), the longest current run in the competition.

Sheffield United beat Brighton 1-0 last time out in their first game since having relegation confirmed. The Blades last won back-to-back league games in July 2020.

No team has conceded more second half goals in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United (32), while Tottenham have conceded the highest share of their Premier League goals after half-time this term (63 per cent - 24/38).

Tottenham won their first Premier League game under Ryan Mason, 2-1 against Southampton. Both of their last two managers (Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho) won their first two Premier League games in charge, while Glenn Hoddle in 2001 is the only other Spurs manager to do so in the competition.

Harry Kane has been involved in 34 goals in 30 Premier League games for Tottenham this season (21 goals, 13 assists), only registering more goal involvements in a single campaign in 2016-17 (36 - 29G 7A). The England striker has been involved in nine goals in his last six league games (7 goals, 2 assists), netting three braces in that run.

David McGoldrick has scored 39 per cent of Sheffield United's Premier League goals this season (7/18), the highest ratio in the division. Tottenham's Harry Kane is second in that regard this term with 38 per cent (21/56).

Sheffield United 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his last 26 away starts in the Premier League. If he fails to do so in this match, it will be the outright longest such run by a goalkeeper in the competition's history (currently level with Russell Hoult between 2003-2005).

