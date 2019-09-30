Tottenham vs Bayern Munich preview

Serge Aurier jokes with Kyle Walker-Peters during Tottenham training ahead of the Bayern Munich clash

Team news, key stats and prediction as Tottenham host Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages.

Team news

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon were the only absentees from Tottenham training ahead of their Champions League group clash with Bayern Munich.

Giovani Lo Celso will miss the clash with Bayern Munich through injury

Both men are not expected to return much before the end of October as they battle respective hip and hamstring injuries.

Everyone else was in attendance at Hotspur Way as the players who played the majority of Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton warmed up separately.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry is set to feature for Bayern, while ex-Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho should also be involved.

Opta stats

Tottenham last met Bayern Munich during the 1983-84 UEFA Cup campaign, knocking them out 2-1 on aggregate en route to winning the competition - the last trophy they won in Europe.

Both of Bayern Munich's previous victories against Tottenham have come at home, with the German side failing to win either of their away visits to face Spurs; 1-1 in October 1982 (Cup Winners' Cup) and 0-2 in December 1983 (UEFA Cup).

Tottenham have won each of their last four Champions League matches versus German opponents (all vs Borussia Dortmund), having won just one of their first four such games (W1 D2 L1).

0:34 Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham are hungry for more success in the Champions League after losing in the final to Liverpool last season Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham are hungry for more success in the Champions League after losing in the final to Liverpool last season

Tottenham have won eight of their last 11 Champions League home games (L3), keeping a clean sheet in three of their last four. In fact, Spurs have won nine of their 12 Champions League group stage home matches (L3).

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in nine away Champions League games (W6 D3), they last went on a longer run between October 2012 and April 2014 (10 games).

Tottenham kept three clean sheets at home in the Champions League last season, as many as in their previous three campaigns in the competition.

0:35 Mauricio Pochettino says history shows that Bayern Munich will always be among the top European clubs who have the ability to win the Champions League Mauricio Pochettino says history shows that Bayern Munich will always be among the top European clubs who have the ability to win the Champions League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I did the Tottenham game at the weekend and again they were unconvincing. Hugo Lloris' gaffe gave Southampton a route back into the game but his superhero antics got him out of a hole. Harry Kane was clinical again and does what he does but Christian Eriksen looked so out of sorts. Mauricio Pochettino seemed as if he might have lost the dressing room but the Saints game was a springboard victory for Tottenham with 10 men. Bayern Munich are not as good as they once were and you can get at them - they rely heavily on Robert Lewandowksi. Philippe Coutinho got his first goal at the weekend and ex-Arsenal man Serge Gnabry is performing well but I'm going for a draw. This will be a result that Tottenham will be happy with.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

