Tottenham 5-0 Burnley: Heung-Min Son solo goal helps Spurs thrash Burnley

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Heung-Min Son scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Tottenham hammered Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

The Tottenham forward picked up the ball on the edge of his own box and skipped past a flurry of challenges as he surged to the other end of the field before coolly slotting home (32) the hosts' third of the afternoon.

Spurs had already stunned their visitors with two quickfire goals - Harry Kane lashed in a stunner of his own with just four minutes on the clock before Lucas Moura (9) tucked in from close range- and hit the post through Moussa Sissoko.

Burnley hit the bar and post themselves from a Robbie Brady header during a frantic first half but another powerful Kane finish (54) maintained Spurs' dominance at the start of the second period and Sissoko added gloss (74) as the hosts cruised to a victory which moves them six points off the top four in the Premier League.

Heung-Min Son slots home his stunning solo effort to make it 3-0

How Son's wonder goal helped Spurs to huge win

Tottenham's midweek defeat at Manchester United had Jose Mourinho fielding questions about their defensive problems in the build-up to this clash but it was Burnley's weaknesses at the back which were badly exposed inside the first 10 minutes on Saturday.

Player ratings Tottenham: Gazzaniga (7), Vertonghen (7), Sanchez (7), Alderweireld (7), Aurier (7), Alli (8), Sissoko (8), Dier (7), Moura (7), Son (9), Kane (9).



Subs: Sessegnon (n/a), Skipp (n/a), Parrott (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (4), Tarkowski (5), Lowton (4), Pieters (5), Mee (5), Brady (5), Hendrick (5), McNeil (6), Cork (6), Wood (5), Rodriguez (6).



Subs: Lennon (n/a), Vydra (n/a).



Man of the match: Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Sean Dyche's men had been hammered 4-1 by Manchester City on Tuesday and were immediately undone by a fierce strike from Kane from 20 yards.

Jose Mourinho on the touchline at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during Spurs vs Burnley

Moura doubled that advantage moments later, prodding home from barely a yard out from Dele Alli's header after Son's shot was saved by Burnley keeper Nick Pope and looped up off Ben Mee.

Lucas Moura doubles Spurs' lead against Burnley

Tottenham looked as though they might score with every attack during a superb opening 20 minutes, with Sissoko hitting the post after good work from Son and Alli denied by a stunning last-ditch tackle from James Tarkowski.

Then, just as Burnley were beginning to find a foothold and enjoying a good chance of their own when Brady's header somehow hit the woodwork twice and stayed out, Son produced a moment of magic.

Team news Harry Winks missed out - he appeared to pick up an ankle knock against Manchester United - so Eric Dier came into central midfield for Spurs.



Burnley made three changes, with Matt Lowton, Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez coming in. Injured Phil Bardsley was absent and Danny Drinkwater and Aaron Lennon dropped to the bench.

Dyche may have been less than impressed with some of the attempted tackles from his players but Son's lung-busting, mazy 80-yard driving run had the Tottenham fans on their feet in excitement as he twisted and turned past challenge after challenge. Once he arrived in the Burnley box he smartly clipped the ball home.

Son had been awarded the Asian International Player of the Year trophy before kick-off - and the 2019/20 goal-of-the-season prize may be coming his way too.

Kane ensured Spurs picked up where they left off after the break, stepping inside Tarkowski to fire in his second of the match moments after coming back onto the field following an ankle knock and the Tottenham captain then combined well with Sissoko as the Frenchman made it five with a darting run.

Opta stats

Jose Mourinho has seen his side score five goals in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015 (Chelsea 5-0 Swansea) - his Manchester United team never scored more than four goals in his 93 league games with the club.

Burnley's 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur is their joint-biggest margin of defeat in the Premier League (0-5 v Tottenham - Sept 2009, 1-6 v Man City - April 2010, 0-5 v Arsenal - May 2018, 0-5 v Man City - Oct 2018).

Burnley have won just one of their last 28 Premier League games against the 'big six' sides (D6 L21), losing each of their last seven in a row.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has never lost a Premier League game against Burnley (P8 W5 D3 L0); only against Swansea City (9) has he played more games without tasting defeat in the competition.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 15 goals in his 15 appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, more than any other player (9 goals, 6 assists).

Dele Alli has been directly involved in seven goals in five games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists), over twice as many as he registered under Mauricio Pochettino this season (2 goals, 1 assist in 10 apps).

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before visiting Wolves in the Premier League next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Burnley host Newcastle next Saturday in the Premier League.

Sky Sports has eight dedicated channels and subscriptions start from £18 a month. If you're already a Sky TV customer you can be watching live action in minutes. Plus you can choose a pack without a contract so there is no long term commitment.