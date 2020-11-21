Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Spurs top of Premier League after classic Jose Mourinho victory

New Premier League leaders Tottenham made a big title statement as a vintage Jose Mourinho operation saw them beat Manchester City 2-0.

Spurs had just 33 per cent possession and four shots to City's 22, but once again came away with victory against Pep Guardiola's City in a clinical smash-and-grab show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During a lively opening, Spurs took the lead as Son tucked under Ederson from the edge of the box after Tanguy Ndombele's chipped pass caught out a high City line (5). It was Spurs' only shot on goal in the first 59 minutes as Mourinho's side soaked up City pressure.

Despite some City pressure either side of the break, Mourinho's approach continued to work as they snatched a second, man-of-the-match Harry Kane turning brilliantly on halfway and feeding Giovani Lo Celso to finish under Ederson again just 35 seconds after coming on (65).

City were ragged thereon as Spurs closed out victory, and the result means Mourinho, celebrating one year at Spurs, sees his side sit atop the Premier League for 24 hours at least. City's poor start continues, sitting 10th with just 12 points from eight games.

How City tripped up at Jose's stubborn Spurs

Both Mourinho and Guardiola have been critics of the international schedule - Mourinho even posted a sarcastic comment on Instagram about the safety of players on duty - while Guardiola left Raheem Sterling on the bench after only "one day's training".

Mourinho, who has a long and fierce history with Guardiola, could not resist a dig at City and Sterling, saying before kick-off: "We are not as ready as Sterling, he was resting the whole week" after the England man pulled out of international duty with a calf injury.

But Mourinho was one-up on the pitch early on as City were caught high. Ndombele's lofted ball over the defence found Son through on goal, and Ederson made the Spurs man's mind up by rushing out, prompting Son to slot under him from just outside the area.

City should have then levelled in a chaotic first 10 minutes as the ball fell kindly to Kevin De Bruyne 10 yards out, but his sweeping, goal-bound effort was bizarrely blocked by his own team-mate Gabriel Jesus in the six-yard box as he lay on the floor.

VAR then came to Spurs' rescue as Aymeric Laporte slammed home from 12 yards after Jesus had squared, but the Brazilian was adjudged to have handled as he controlled the ball in the build-up.

Spurs embodied a vintage Mourinho in the first half - all 11 players' had average positions in their own half, while City had 68 per cent possession and 10 shots on goal to Spurs' one.

Spurs' approach took energy, and they began to retreat further in the opening stages of the second half as City moved up a gear, but despite De Bruyne's best efforts with two low shots at goal, the hosts stood firm.

And it was smash-and-grab again for their second with Kane, described by Gary Neville on commentary as having "a bit of Zinedine Zidane in him" when receiving the ball, registered his ninth assist of the season.

Receiving the ball on halfway, Kane turned and burst forward, slipping in Lo Celso on the left of the box, and Ederson's premature rush out again enticed the Argentinian to slot through his legs.

City have lost all three games without scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and though they dominated possession, an inferiority complex kicked in as Spurs kept their clean sheet.

They began to look leggy as Spurs saw out the game superbly - the visitors did come closest as Hugo Lloris beat away De Bruyne's header from close range, but Kane held the ball up superbly as game management took over.

Team news Steven Bergwijn started for Spurs for only the second time this season in place of Gareth Bale, while Serge Aurier replaced Matt Doherty, who is self-isolating after contracting covid.



Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero could only make the bench for City, while Nathan Ake was out altogether.



Bernardo Silva came in for Ilkay Gundogan, while Riyad Mahrez came in for Sterling.

Now unbeaten in eight Premier League games, Mourinho's Spurs look genuine contenders in a season where defensive solidity could prosper, an approach that has won him three Premier League titles.

But days after signing a new deal at City until 2023, Guardiola will be alarmed at how his defence could be split open with two meaningful attacks, as they sit eight points off the pace.

