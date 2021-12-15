Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

TSG Hoffenheim Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.

Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion.

TSG Hoffenheim Women 4

  • J Brand (21st minute)
  • C Hagel (55th minute, 57th minute)
  • G Corley (59th minute)

Arsenal Women 1

  • L Wienroither (38th minute own goal)

Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tine De Caigny.

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Beth Mead.

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Mana Iwabuchi.

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 4, Arsenal Women 1. Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.

Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 3, Arsenal Women 1. Chantal Hagel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jana Feldkamp (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2, Arsenal Women 1. Chantal Hagel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sarai Linder.

Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michaela Specht (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Michaela Specht.

Second Half begins TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 1.

First Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 1.

Foul by Sarai Linder (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Chantal Hagel tries a through ball, but Tine De Caigny is caught offside.

Foul by Anna Patten (Arsenal Women).

Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema with a cross.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jana Feldkamp.

Foul by Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Own Goal by Laura Wienroither, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 1.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Martina Tufekovic tries a through ball, but Jule Brand is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Conceded by Katie McCabe.

Attempt saved. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jule Brand.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jana Feldkamp.

Attempt missed. Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 0. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gia Corley with a through ball.

Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross.

Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Katharina Naschenweng.

Attempt saved. Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Conceded by Lydia Williams.

Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chantal Hagel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies).

Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Martina Tufekovic.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.