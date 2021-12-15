TSG Hoffenheim Women vs Arsenal Women. Women's Champions League Group C.
Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion.
Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tine De Caigny.
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 4, Arsenal Women 1. Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 3, Arsenal Women 1. Chantal Hagel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2, Arsenal Women 1. Chantal Hagel (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sarai Linder.
Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Chantal Hagel tries a through ball, but Tine De Caigny is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema with a cross.
Own Goal by Laura Wienroither, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 1.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Martina Tufekovic tries a through ball, but Jule Brand is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 0. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gia Corley with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross.