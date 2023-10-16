Ukraine U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.
Košicka futbalova arena (KFA).
Attempt missed. Tino Livramento (England U21) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Maksym Bragaru.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Volodymyr Salyuk.
Attempt missed. Oleh Ocheretko (Ukraine U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Viunnyk.
Rico Lewis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Volodymyr Brazhko (Ukraine U21).
Attempt blocked. Nazar Voloshyn (Ukraine U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleh Ocheretko.
Foul by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (England U21).
Vitalii Roman (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by James Trafford.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Bohdan Viunnyk (Ukraine U21).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.