USA 13-0 Thailand: Alex Morgan scores five in record-breaking Women's World Cup win

Alex Morgan grabbed five goals in a record breaking 13-0 win

Alex Morgan scored five times as USA began their Women's World Cup campaign with a record 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday.

The 13-0 victory is the largest margin of victory in the history of the FIFA World Cup - both men's and women's.

Morgan opened the goal spree for the title favourites, who are in pursuit of a fourth world crown, with a header in the 12th minute and from then on there was no stopping the champions.

Troubles for Thailand Thailand have now lost three of their four Women’s World Cup matches (W1). Indeed, in those three defeats, they have failed to score a single goal while conceding 21 times.

Eight minutes later, Rose Lavelle found the net with a left-footed shot while midfielder Lindsey Horan gave them a 3-0 lead going into the interval.

Samantha Mewis opened the floodgates five minutes after the break as USA made life miserable for the Thais by regularly finding the back of the net.

In total, seven Americans scored during the match - Morgan (5), Lavelle (2), Mewis (2), Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd all finding their way on to the scoresheet in a performance that is bound to strike fear into all of those teams hoping to end the United States' reign as world champions.

"We really wanted to showcase ourselves and what we've been preparing for and working on and I think we did that," Morgan said.

"Every goal matters in this tournament and so that's what we were working on in this game. We got a lot of attacks and I think we were really clinical in the number of attacks that we did get."

Elsewhere, Sweden overcame difficult conditions to beat a stubborn Chile side 2-0 in their opening game in Group F in Rennes.

A lightning storm midway through the second half saw the players taken off the pitch for 40 minutes, but the Olympic runners-up finally got the breakthrough with seven minutes remaining though Kosovare Asllani's strike.

Substitute Madelen Janogy then scored a fine individual strike - her second international goal - in the fifth minute of stoppage time to wrap up all three points.

European champions the Netherlands began their campaign with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Le Havre.

Sarina Wiegma's side left it late with Jill Roord, who has joined Women's Super League champions Arsenal from Bayern Munich, scoring in the 92nd minute to seal a dramatic victory.

The Netherlands, who face Cameroon in Group E on Saturday, at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions and have gone 400 minutes without conceding a goal.