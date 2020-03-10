Valencia vs Atalanta.
UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Gosens with a cross.
Goal! Valencia 1, Atalanta 1. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia following a corner.
Goal! Valencia 0, Atalanta 1. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.