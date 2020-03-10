Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Valencia vs Atalanta.

UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Valencia 1

  • K Gameiro (21st minute)

Atalanta 1

  • J Ilicic (3rd minute pen)

2-5

Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Gosens with a cross.

Goal! Valencia 1, Atalanta 1. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Offside, Valencia. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Geoffrey Kondogbia is caught offside.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).

Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Robin Gosens.

Goal! Valencia 0, Atalanta 1. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Atalanta. Josip Ilicic draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) after a foul in the penalty area.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.