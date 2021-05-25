Europa League final preview: Can Man Utd end their season with silverware against Villarreal?

Man Utd will be hoping to end their season with silverware as they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, with Harry Maguire facing a race against time.

Maguire named in United squad

0:55 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire is unlikely to recover from an ankle injury in time to play in Manchester United’s Europa League final but believes the defender can still have a big impact on the dressing room

Maguire has been named in Manchester United's 26-man squad for the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday in Gdansk.

United's club captain missed the final four games of the domestic season due to an ankle injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last week the defender was "unlikely" to be available in Poland. Maguire had played every minute of every league game since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, but was forced off at Aston Villa two weeks ago with ankle ligament damage.

0:16 The Manchester United squad have arrived in Gdansk for their Europa League final against Villarreal.

Team news: Martial misses out Anthony Martial appeared as a substitute during the 2017 Europa League final victory in Stockholm but will not be involved this time around.



The Frenchman has been absent for two months due to a knee injury sustained with France during the March international break and, despite returning to training over recent weeks, he is deemed to be not yet ready for first-team action.

Solskjaer confirmed he will wait until the day of the final to make a decision on whether the 28-year-old can be involved or not.

Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have competed for the two centre-back spots in recent games and all travel to Poland in the hope of being selected.

Man Utd's Europa League final squad Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop



Defenders: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams



Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek



Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Shola Shoretire.

Why May 26 is special for Man Utd

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored a last-gasp winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on 26 May 1999

Solskjaer is looking to lead United to glory 22 years to the day since he completed the treble by scoring a last-gasp winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the hotseat that night and travelled with the squad to Poland, while May 26 is also the birthday of the late Sir Matt Busby.

"We have five wins in Europe, we've lost twice to Barcelona," Solskjaer said. "These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for something better to come, a bright future because this team is a young team.

1:57 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has seen the confidence grow in his Manchester United players ahead of the Europa League final against Villarreal

"It's a team that we've rebuilt over the last couple of years, so hopefully this is the start of something more.

"Of course Sir Alex is with us, we know the 26th of May is Sir Matt's birthday. But the players when they sign for Man United, they sign to win trophies.

"They accept the challenge of being the best because this is the best club in the world, so that's the pleasure of the pressure of Man United.

"That's something they are ready for because they wouldn't have signed here if they weren't top players."

On his own special contribution to United's history on May 26, Solskjaer added: "I don't even think about that. I'm always looking forward and thinking about the next decision, making the right decision for the club.

"I never think about my CV, never. I think about making sure the players are ready. If you have to make decisions tomorrow, then you do it.

"I'll speak to the subs and tell them they might have to play a big part. Players can be disappointed, they can be angry with me but they should enjoy it because you don't play too many finals in your life."

Gary Neville Podcast: Final an important moment in United history

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on the latest Gary Neville Podcast:

"If Man Utd can win on Wednesday, this has been a really good season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it would demonstrate great progress.

"Then you are talking about recruitment - you are talking about Varane, Kane, Haaland, Sancho. Those players that you know can take them to that next level. There would be numbers in those attacking areas which means they would become more exceptional in front of goal.

"Then a player at the back that would give that partnership alongside Maguire that you could see being there for three or four years and would really challenge and put United at the forefront of challenging City and Liverpool.

"But Solskjaer is going to have to something exceptional because Tuchel, Guardiola and Klopp are exceptional winning managers and they are hungry and ruthless. They want to win relentlessly so Man Utd cannot think that, if they win the Europa League on Wednesday and finish in second, that they still do not need that jump up a level. They are still 12 points behind City, you have got to swing that four games and it does not happen easily.

"So United have got to do big things this summer and Wednesday is such an important moment in the club's history for Solskjaer and these players to get a medal around their necks."

Ferguson: United have 'good chance' in EL final

0:17 Sir Alex Ferguson believes his former club Manchester United have a 'good chance' of winning this season's Europa League when they face Villarreal in the final on Wednesday

0:32 Bruno Fernandes explains why Manchester United have plenty of room for improvement even if they win the Europa League final.

Bruno Fernandes says being compared with former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona provides added motivation and constitutes a "good pressure".

The Portugal international has played an integral part in United's run to the Europa League final and their second-placed finish in the Premier League this season, which is their third top-three position in as many years.

Cantona is one of the Premier League's most iconic figures and is often remembered for his enigmatic character and enthralling displays in a United shirt. The forward arrived at Old Trafford in 1992 and played an influential role in Sir Alex Ferguson's team, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups before his departure in 1997.

3:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Wolves in the Premier League

Fernandes and Cantona met for the first time recently and comparisons have been drawn between the pair's exciting attacking abilities. Ahead of United's clash with Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday, in which Fernandes could win his first major honour for the club, the attacking midfielder admits he is flattered to hear that people have identified similarities between him and Cantona.

Fernandes, who has scored 28 goals and registered 17 assists across 57 matches in all competitions this season, told Sky Sports News: "I just said it was a pleasure to meet him. It is normal. People compare players every day. It doesn't matter who the player is or when they were in the past. People like to compare and make that comparison.

"Honestly, it is a tough one because the impact he had was really high. He won many major trophies with the club. He won many things.

Image: Eric Cantona and Sir Alex Ferguson display the FA Cup and Premiership trophies in 1996

"For me personally, of course it is an honour to be compared with him but I just try to be myself. It is really good to be compared with him but when you are compared with this kind of big player it is, for me, a good pressure. It means I need to be better every day. To be compared with him makes me work harder to be better and to keep, in the mind of the people, to compare me with him. I don't want to be compared but at the same time, I have to do better and better to keep people saying and doing the right things.

"At the same time, I don't care a lot about what comes in the media but I will not say it is not good to hear people say good things about you. Of course it is good. Everyone likes that. It doesn't matter if you play football or do other things. If you go to get your hair cut and go home and your kids say 'your hair is better than it was before' of course you are happy to hear that. In football it is the same."

What to expect from Villarreal

Image: Villarreal knocked Arsenal out in the semi-finals of the Europa League

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

"Unai Emery's record in this competition speaks for itself.

"He suffered defeat in the Europa League final with Arsenal in 2019 but the former Sevilla boss heads into Wednesday's game - his fifth final in the competition - aiming to become only the fourth manager in history to have won four major European trophies after Jose Mourinho, Bob Paisley and Giovanni Trappatoni.

"His record demands respect and his Villarreal side should not be underestimated.

"A seventh-placed finish in La Liga saw them miss out on European qualification via the league but they outplayed Arsenal in the first leg of their semi-final and then defended impressively to claim the draw they needed in the second.

Image: Unai Emery has won the Europa League three times and will play in his fifth final on Wednesday

"Their strength lies in the collective. They are difficult to break down and tactically they have bought into Emery's vision. But there is plenty of individual talent to be wary of too.

"Gerard Moreno has been outstanding up front under Emery, scoring 29 goals in all competitions, and the Spain international will aim to capitalise on Maguire's potential absence in Gdansk.

"Villarreal have lost Samuel Chukwueze, their explosive winger, due to injury but Dani Parejo is more than capable of controlling a game in midfield - as Arsenal found at La Ceramica - while Alfonso Pedraza's marauding runs from left-back are a threat too.

"Manchester United head into the game as strong favourites but Villarreal will not make it easy. Real Madrid needed two late goals to beat them at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday and before that fourth-placed Sevilla were thrashed 4-0."

Opta stats - United to break English-Spanish final hoodoo?