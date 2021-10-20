Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Vitesse vs Tottenham: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

      Tottenham have taken a skeleton squad for their ECL Group G trip to the Netherlands, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son among the names left at home; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 20 October 2021 14:22, UK

      Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn (PA)
      Image: Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn will make the trip

      Team news and stats ahead of Vitesse vs Tottenham in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.

      Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend's 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night's game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday's trip to West Ham in mind.

      Tottenham&#39;s Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with Sergio Reguilon after scoring his side&#39;s second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James&#39; Park in Newcastle, England, Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
      Image: Harry Kane is not part of the travelling squad

      It is a tactic Nuno has used before for the qualifying game with Pacos de Ferreira, where, although they lost 1-0 on the night, they won the following Premier League game against Wolves.

      One of those players who will be starting is Steven Bergwijn, who has returned from a six-game injury absence. The Holland international started the season well and Nuno says he is an important part of his plans.

      Nuno: No risk in making changes

      Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Tanguy Ndombele is committed to Spurs and believes the midfielder has a lot to give to the club this season

      Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "No [there is no risk]. It's not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything.

      "And when you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk.

      "So it's about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future.

      Nuno Espirito Santo admits his side knew what to expect with the excitement surrounding the Newcastle takeover and reacted well after their bad start to the match

      "Next week we are going to have another game midweek. So we have to measure all these things. But what you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

      "We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it's better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday, and then we have Wednesday, and over and over again.

      "But I repeat myself with the way I started, if you think about risk, you'll not decide."

      How the follow

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Newcastle

      Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday.

      When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

      Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he was proud of how his squad reacted to help save the life of a Newcastle fan who was in need of urgent medical attention at St James' Park on Sunday

      Matchday 3: October 21 2021
      Matchday 4: November 4 2021
      Matchday 5: November 25 2021
      Matchday 6: December 9 2021

      All the key Europa Conference League dates

      February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs
      March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16
      April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals
      April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals
      May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)

