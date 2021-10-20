Vitesse vs Tottenham: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Vitesse vs Tottenham in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo does not think it is a risk to leave his big guns at home for the Europa Conference League trip to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno has confirmed that none of the outfield players who started last weekend's 3-2 win at Newcastle will travel to Holland for Thursday night's game, instead staying in London to train with Sunday's trip to West Ham in mind.

Image: Harry Kane is not part of the travelling squad

It is a tactic Nuno has used before for the qualifying game with Pacos de Ferreira, where, although they lost 1-0 on the night, they won the following Premier League game against Wolves.

One of those players who will be starting is Steven Bergwijn, who has returned from a six-game injury absence. The Holland international started the season well and Nuno says he is an important part of his plans.

Nuno: No risk in making changes

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "No [there is no risk]. It's not about that. If someone gets that interpretation, I cannot do anything.

"And when you decide to think about the risk, if you always think about the risk, you cannot decide. Decisions in life, all of them have risk.

"So it's about trying to analyse and see what is better for us in terms of our process during the week and for the future.

"Next week we are going to have another game midweek. So we have to measure all these things. But what you are trying to say, if you allow me, is not right.

"We respect all the competitions, we respect all the games. And we consider that it's better for us to start the players that are going to start, leave some players here, work, recover well, so we can be able to compete better on the Sunday, and then we have Wednesday, and over and over again.

"But I repeat myself with the way I started, if you think about risk, you'll not decide."

When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

Matchday 3: October 21 2021

Matchday 4: November 4 2021

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)