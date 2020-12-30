West Brom vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is expected to make changes for the visit of Arsenal.

The manager questioned his players' commitment following the 5-0 home defeat to Leeds on Tuesday and Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira and Branislav Ivanovic could return.

Kieran Gibbs is a doubt with a quad injury after pulling out of the warm-up ahead of the Leeds defeat and Jake Livermore serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Image: Bukayo Saka is expected to be fit for Arsenal ahead of their trip to The Hawthorns

Bukayo Saka is expected to be fit for Arsenal's clash at West Brom with boss Mikel Arteta set for a selection headache.

The teenager was forced off late on during Tuesday's win over Brighton where Alexandre Lacazette scored off the bench after he reported a sore back.

The pair should be fit to start at the Hawthorns while David Luiz and Willian (both illness) may be available, but Thomas Partey (thigh) remains absent along with Gabriel (coronavirus) and Reiss Nelson has a minor muscle injury.

How to follow

Follow West Brom vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

West Brom are unbeaten in their last three Premier League home games against Arsenal (W2 D1), having only avoided defeat in three of their first nine against them at the Hawthorns in the competition (W1 D2 L6).

Arsenal have scored in all 24 of their Premier League meetings with West Brom, the best 100% scoring record by one side against an opponent in the competition's history.

Arsenal have won just one of their last six Premier League away games against promoted sides (D2 L3), with that victory coming at Fulham on the opening day this season.

Arsenal have lost their opening league game in just two of the last 19 calendar years (W11 D6), losing 0-2 at Southampton in 2015 and 1-2 at Fulham in 2012.

Arsenal lost their last league game against a side in the relegation zone, losing 0-1 at home to Burnley - the Gunners have never lost consecutive Premier League games against a side starting the day in the drop zone before.

West Bromwich Albion have lost their last three home Premier League games by an aggregate score of 1-13, conceding three or more goals in each defeat. The Baggies have never lost four consecutive home top-flight games while also shipping 3+ goals in each defeat.

