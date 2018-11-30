West Brom v Brentford preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Kyle Bartley remains out for West Brom's home match against Brentford on Monday.

The defender has been battling a knee injury and the game against the Bees will come too soon. Bakary Sako should recover from a knock which has sidelined him for the last two games.

Dwight Gayle is available after a calf injury but boss Darren Moore has said the form of others has kept him on the bench.

Brentford continue to be without a trio of key players for their trip to the Hawthorns. Wingers Said Benrahma (ankle) and Ollie Watkins continue their respective recoveries, along with midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (ankle).

Defender Julian Jeanvier has been battling a foot injury which has kept him out since September. The Bees have won just one of Thomas Frank's seven games in charge.

Opta stats

West Brom and Brentford haven't met since August 2003, when the Baggies won 4-0 in a League Cup match.

Brentford have lost all nine of their away visits to West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, with this their first league visit since February 1992.

Since the Championship began in 2004-05, only two sides have scored more goals than West Brom's 41 after the first 19 games of a season: Wolves (44 in 2008-09) and Southampton (42 in 2011-12); both were promoted to the Premier League.

Brentford are unbeaten in nine league matches played on a Monday (W3 D6).

West Brom haven't won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 in the Premier League.

Neal Maupay has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals and two assists) in eight away games in the Championship this season.

Prutton's prediction

West Brom are well and truly back in the groove now. There are still a few question marks about their defence but even Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi are chipping in with goals now, and if they keep scoring like they are then they will keep winning games.

This will be a very tough trip for Brentford on the back of a dismal run of form under Thomas Frank. Again they took the lead in midweek against Sheffield United but they still fell to defeat at Griffin Park. On current form this should be fairly comfortable for the Baggies.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)