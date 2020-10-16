Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley. Premier League.

The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion 0

    Burnley 0

      West Brom vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

      Game at The Hawthorns comes too soon for new West Brom signing Karlan Grant while Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is fit to face former club; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Friday 16 October 2020 16:57, UK

      West Brom vs Burnley
      Image: West Brom vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports Box Office

      Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 5.30pm).

      Team news

      West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out of Monday night's Premier League clash with Burnley as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken wrist.

      The Wales international is expected to sit out for several weeks as a result of the injury he picked up in the 2-0 defeat by Southampton on October 4.

      Manager Slaven Bilic is awaiting news of fellow frontman Callum Robinson, who was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as a close contact of an unnamed team-mate who had tested positive for coronavirus, while the game is likely to come too soon for new signing Karlan Grant.

      Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez should be back to face his former club after missing three games with an ankle injury.

      Johann Berg Gudmundsson could also be available, despite nursing a tight groin on international duty, but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will need a check after a hip problem forced him to withdraw from Northern Ireland's Nations League loss in Norway during the warm-up on Wednesday night.

      Ben Mee is not yet ready after a thigh injury, while Matt Lowton and Jack Cork remain sidelined.

      How to follow

      West Brom vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off is at 5.30pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

          Opta stats

          • West Bromwich Albion have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Burnley (W3 D2), though it was the last time they met in the competition in March 2018 (1-2).
          • West Brom have conceded 13 goals in their four Premier League matches this season - only Swindon in 1993-94 and Southampton in 2012-13 (both 14) have shipped more four games into a Premier League campaign.
          • West Brom are 17th and Burnley are 18th coming into this match, while the bottom two sides (Sheffield United and Fulham) are also facing each other. It's the first time the bottom four clubs have faced one another on the same day in the Premier League since 13th September 2014, with both West Brom (0-2 v Everton) and Burnley (0-0 v Crystal Palace) involved that day too.
          • West Brom are winless in their four Premier League games this season (D1 L3) - they've not remained without a victory in their first five games to a league campaign since 2004-05.
          • Burnley haven't begun a league campaign with four consecutive defeats since 2002-03 in the second tier, while the last time they did so in the top-flight was in 1927-28.
          • West Brom are the only side yet to score in the final 30 minutes of Premier League games this season, with their latest goal coming after 47 minutes (Matheus Pereira vs Everton). Meanwhile, they've shipped a league-high seven goals in the final half-hour so far this term.
