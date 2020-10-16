West Brom vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out of Monday night's Premier League clash with Burnley as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken wrist.
The Wales international is expected to sit out for several weeks as a result of the injury he picked up in the 2-0 defeat by Southampton on October 4.
Manager Slaven Bilic is awaiting news of fellow frontman Callum Robinson, who was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as a close contact of an unnamed team-mate who had tested positive for coronavirus, while the game is likely to come too soon for new signing Karlan Grant.
Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez should be back to face his former club after missing three games with an ankle injury.
Trending
- Spurs complete signing of Swansea's Rodon
- West Ham sign Benrahma on loan
- AJ announces Pulev fight - 'O2 is my lion's den!'
- PL returns: What twists next in strangest of seasons?
- What big deals happened in the Championship?
- Why Bale could transform Tottenham
- Where will Partey fit in at Arsenal?
- Man Utd trigger Pogba contract extension
- Rashford: Bouncing back, Cavani, MBE
- Bellew: I can't help Chisora against Usyk
Johann Berg Gudmundsson could also be available, despite nursing a tight groin on international duty, but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will need a check after a hip problem forced him to withdraw from Northern Ireland's Nations League loss in Norway during the warm-up on Wednesday night.
Ben Mee is not yet ready after a thigh injury, while Matt Lowton and Jack Cork remain sidelined.
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PREVIEW PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify above...
How to follow
West Brom vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off is at 5.30pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- West Bromwich Albion have lost just one of their six Premier League meetings with Burnley (W3 D2), though it was the last time they met in the competition in March 2018 (1-2).
- West Brom have conceded 13 goals in their four Premier League matches this season - only Swindon in 1993-94 and Southampton in 2012-13 (both 14) have shipped more four games into a Premier League campaign.
- West Brom are 17th and Burnley are 18th coming into this match, while the bottom two sides (Sheffield United and Fulham) are also facing each other. It's the first time the bottom four clubs have faced one another on the same day in the Premier League since 13th September 2014, with both West Brom (0-2 v Everton) and Burnley (0-0 v Crystal Palace) involved that day too.
- West Brom are winless in their four Premier League games this season (D1 L3) - they've not remained without a victory in their first five games to a league campaign since 2004-05.
- Burnley haven't begun a league campaign with four consecutive defeats since 2002-03 in the second tier, while the last time they did so in the top-flight was in 1927-28.
- West Brom are the only side yet to score in the final 30 minutes of Premier League games this season, with their latest goal coming after 47 minutes (Matheus Pereira vs Everton). Meanwhile, they've shipped a league-high seven goals in the final half-hour so far this term.