West Brom vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu is out of Monday night's Premier League clash with Burnley as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken wrist.

The Wales international is expected to sit out for several weeks as a result of the injury he picked up in the 2-0 defeat by Southampton on October 4.

Manager Slaven Bilic is awaiting news of fellow frontman Callum Robinson, who was sent home from the Republic of Ireland camp last weekend as a close contact of an unnamed team-mate who had tested positive for coronavirus, while the game is likely to come too soon for new signing Karlan Grant.

Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez should be back to face his former club after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could also be available, despite nursing a tight groin on international duty, but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will need a check after a hip problem forced him to withdraw from Northern Ireland's Nations League loss in Norway during the warm-up on Wednesday night.

Ben Mee is not yet ready after a thigh injury, while Matt Lowton and Jack Cork remain sidelined.

DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PREVIEW PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify above...

2:29 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over West Brom in the Premier League

How to follow

West Brom vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off is at 5.30pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Opta stats