West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea. Premier League.

The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion 0

    Chelsea 0

      West Brom vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

      West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher, while Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will miss out for Chelsea at the Hawthorns on Saturday Night Football; watch free match highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Friday 25 September 2020 15:47, UK

      West Brom vs Chelsea

      Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).

      Team news

      West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

      The midfielder, on-loan at The Hawthorns from Chelsea, will be ineligible to face his parent club, despite impressing on his West Brom debut against Brentford on Tuesday.

      Filip Krovinovic helped West Brom earn promotion to the Premier League last season 0:34
      West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he's been told a loan deal for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic will be completed in 'the next couple of days'.

      Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness but is unlikely to be ready in time to face his former club, while manager Slaven Bilic will also be without suspended full-back Kieran Gibbs following his red card against Everton on Saturday.

      Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will miss out for Chelsea.

      Kepa Arrizabalaga&#39;s error gifted Mane his, and Liverpool&#39;s, second goal 0:29
      Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

      Pulisic continues to nurse a hamstring issue, while Ziyech has not yet shaken off a knee complaint.

      Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said the Hawthorns trip will come too soon for new recruit Edouard Mendy to start, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to battle it out for the goalkeeping berth.

      How to follow

      West Bromwich Albion
      Chelsea

      Saturday 26th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

      West Brom vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

        Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

        At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

        The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

        Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

        There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

        You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

        Opta stats

        • West Bromwich Albion have lost more Premier League games against Chelsea (18) than they have against any other opponent, including each of their last four in a row without scoring a single goal.
        • Chelsea have won each of their last three away league games at West Brom; they have beaten them in four or more consecutive such outings twice previously - eight in a row from April 1985 to April 2011 and five between December 1964 and March 1969.
        • Chelsea have lost three of their last seven away Premier League games at newly promoted sides (W4), including their most recent such clash at Sheffield United in July last season (0-3); they had only lost three of their previous 19 such matches before this (W11 D5).
        • West Brom have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season (8); indeed, their eight goals against is the most they've ever shipped in their first two games of a league campaign.
        • Chelsea have just kept one clean sheet in their 20 Premier League away games under manager Frank Lampard, winning 2-0 at Spurs in December 2019. The Blues' last league clean sheet outside of London came in May 2019 (0-0 vs Leicester).
        • West Bromwich Albion have won just 11 points from their last 48 available in the Premier League (W3 D2 L11), with all of these points being earned in Darren Moore's six games in charge in April/May 2018 (W3 D2 L1).
