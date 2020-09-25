West Brom vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder, on-loan at The Hawthorns from Chelsea, will be ineligible to face his parent club, despite impressing on his West Brom debut against Brentford on Tuesday.

0:34 West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he's been told a loan deal for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic will be completed in 'the next couple of days'.

Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness but is unlikely to be ready in time to face his former club, while manager Slaven Bilic will also be without suspended full-back Kieran Gibbs following his red card against Everton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will miss out for Chelsea.

0:29 Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Pulisic continues to nurse a hamstring issue, while Ziyech has not yet shaken off a knee complaint.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said the Hawthorns trip will come too soon for new recruit Edouard Mendy to start, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to battle it out for the goalkeeping berth.

How to follow

West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea Saturday 26th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

