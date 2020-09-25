West Brom vs Chelsea preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
West Brom will be without Conor Gallagher when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
The midfielder, on-loan at The Hawthorns from Chelsea, will be ineligible to face his parent club, despite impressing on his West Brom debut against Brentford on Tuesday.
Branislav Ivanovic continues to build up his fitness but is unlikely to be ready in time to face his former club, while manager Slaven Bilic will also be without suspended full-back Kieran Gibbs following his red card against Everton on Saturday.
Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will miss out for Chelsea.
Pulisic continues to nurse a hamstring issue, while Ziyech has not yet shaken off a knee complaint.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said the Hawthorns trip will come too soon for new recruit Edouard Mendy to start, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to battle it out for the goalkeeping berth.
How to follow
West Brom vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- West Bromwich Albion have lost more Premier League games against Chelsea (18) than they have against any other opponent, including each of their last four in a row without scoring a single goal.
- Chelsea have won each of their last three away league games at West Brom; they have beaten them in four or more consecutive such outings twice previously - eight in a row from April 1985 to April 2011 and five between December 1964 and March 1969.
- Chelsea have lost three of their last seven away Premier League games at newly promoted sides (W4), including their most recent such clash at Sheffield United in July last season (0-3); they had only lost three of their previous 19 such matches before this (W11 D5).
- West Brom have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season (8); indeed, their eight goals against is the most they've ever shipped in their first two games of a league campaign.
- Chelsea have just kept one clean sheet in their 20 Premier League away games under manager Frank Lampard, winning 2-0 at Spurs in December 2019. The Blues' last league clean sheet outside of London came in May 2019 (0-0 vs Leicester).
- West Bromwich Albion have won just 11 points from their last 48 available in the Premier League (W3 D2 L11), with all of these points being earned in Darren Moore's six games in charge in April/May 2018 (W3 D2 L1).